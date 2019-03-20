Is owning leather or second-hand fur morally correct?

saumya R chawla By

In this week’s edition, I thought we’d take our relationship to the next level by sharing some personal brand guidelines with you. While Saumya™’s mission has evolved over time, the core values still focus on collecting lipsticks, vintage garments and just self care, in general.

Rest be assured that every interaction you have with Saumya™ is going to be a quality experience. Just like her father says, “Saumya™ is a premium person.” Unlike some ex-flat mates who shall not be named, Saumya™ does not try to be something she is not. If you see her eating five bowls of ice cream on Instagram, it’s because she really took at least one bite of that icecream. Similarly, if you see Milan Kundera on her bookshelf, it’s because she genuinely wants to read his work someday. It is also important to note that on an average, it takes five photos to capture Saumya™ being candid.

She has that classic look which a bouncer at a club once described as “stone-cold fox” and has a playful, optimistic tone akin to a bunny rabbit on cocaine. Of all the wonderful things she has been blessed with, the art of making patient purchases is not one of them. She also has absolutely no talent for making technology work for her, but we’ll catch up on that later.

You see, Saumya™ recently came across a vintage Prada bag from the 70s, and instantly rang it up, fully aware that it was crafted using python skin. Needless to say that the purchase came with a fair share of public ire; which begs the question — is carrying a bag that was made decades ago (or wearing second-hand fur) less detrimental to the environment than buying a new Zara bag? These will be used for about a year and then disposed into landmines. Is re-using vintage animal skins also more ethical because no additional wildlife has died?

While Saumya™ also understands that she is a failed vegetarian, she doesn’t however understand how using furs and exotic skins is more offensive than eating meat. An animal died in both cases, so unless we live our life without using any animal products — say goodbye to leather shoes and belts — you’ll always be a hypocrite, there’s no grey area. Also, why does leather seem like less of a taboo?

Anyway, this is Saumya™’s conundrum this week: wearing vintage pelts versus synthetic fibres like nylon, polyester, acrylics, and what several “cruelty-free” garments claim to be made of. Either she wears the finite number of animals that were killed years ago, or perpetuates her petroleum dependence (synthetic fibres are similar to plastic and are derived from petrochemicals); thereby magnifying her carbon footprint and killing an indefinite amount of organisms in the future. Waiting to hear your thoughts!