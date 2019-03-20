Home Opinions

Is owning leather or second-hand fur morally correct?

In this week’s edition, I thought we’d take our relationship to the next level by sharing some personal brand guidelines with you.

Published: 20th March 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

In this week’s edition, I thought we’d take our relationship to the next level by sharing some personal brand guidelines with you. While Saumya™’s mission has evolved over time, the core values still focus on collecting lipsticks, vintage garments and just self care, in general.

Rest be assured that every interaction you have with Saumya™ is going to be a quality experience. Just like her father says, “Saumya™ is a premium person.” Unlike some ex-flat mates who shall not be named, Saumya™ does not try to be something she is not. If you see her eating five bowls of ice cream on Instagram, it’s because she really took at least one bite of that icecream. Similarly, if you see Milan Kundera on her bookshelf, it’s because she genuinely wants to read his work someday. It is also important to note that on an average, it takes five photos to capture Saumya™ being candid.

She has that classic look which a bouncer at a club once described as “stone-cold fox” and has a playful, optimistic tone akin to a bunny rabbit on cocaine. Of all the wonderful things she has been blessed with, the art of making patient purchases is not one of them. She also has absolutely no talent for making technology work for her, but we’ll catch up on that later.

You see, Saumya™ recently came across a vintage Prada bag from the 70s, and instantly rang it up, fully aware that it was crafted using python skin. Needless to say that the purchase came with a fair share of public ire; which begs the question — is carrying a bag that was made decades ago (or wearing second-hand fur) less detrimental to the environment than buying a new Zara bag? These will be used for about a year and then disposed into landmines. Is re-using vintage animal skins also more ethical because no additional wildlife has died?

While Saumya™ also understands that she is a failed vegetarian, she doesn’t however understand how using furs and exotic skins is more offensive than eating meat. An animal died in both cases, so unless we live our life without using any animal products — say goodbye to leather shoes and belts — you’ll always be a hypocrite, there’s no grey area. Also, why does leather seem like less of a taboo?

Anyway, this is Saumya™’s conundrum this week: wearing vintage pelts versus synthetic fibres like nylon, polyester, acrylics, and what several “cruelty-free” garments claim to be made of. Either she wears the finite number of animals that were killed years ago, or perpetuates her petroleum dependence (synthetic fibres are similar to plastic and are derived from petrochemicals); thereby magnifying her carbon footprint and killing an indefinite amount of organisms in the future. Waiting to hear your thoughts!

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp