Batsman Pant good enough to occupy middle-order slot in Blue

The IPL in a World Cup year means different things to players and franchises. The certainties for the quadrennial event are worried planning their workload. Those on the fringes are out to impress the selectors. There are also those who think they can still bulldoze their way into the squad with an impressive showing in the T20 tournament starting on Saturday.

The franchises are worried about losing overseas stars once they leave to join World Cup preparatory camps, possibly by the first week of May. All this makes for a thrilling IPL, providing different angles. The hype and media coverage gives a different subtext to the event. Then there are former superstars attached to different franchises as coaches, directors and mentors. They are available for free bytes about their World Cup choices and mostly promote players from the teams they are attached to.

If the media in Delhi have Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting and advisor Sourav Ganguly to push for Rishabh Pant for the No 4 slot in the Indian team, in another region someone else is wondering what wrong have Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik done. Ponting also thinks Shreyas Iyer can be the No 4.

Pant is good enough to find a place as batsman, taking into consideration his two Test hundreds in England and Australia. No problem with his batting, although he has to temper his impetuousness. His skills as wicketkeeper also come into question. Don’t forget he has equalled the world record for most catches in a Test, and narrowly missed setting a new mark by taking the 12th catch.

Pant’s glovework standing back is good, and he takes time to read the spinners standing up. Ideally, he should have been tried out in ODIs more in the last one year as a batsman. If he can pace his innings in Tests, why can’t he do it in the shorter formats? It is only a matter of shot selection.

With two months to go for the World Cup, all those throwing their hats in sound serious. Ishant Sharma wants to dispel the notion that he is only Test bowler. He feels he is the right man to be the fourth pacer in the squad. He feels a perception has been created after a couple of terrible ODIs that he is a horse for the long haul.

Would you believe Ganguly’s candidate for No 4 spot is the best Test batsman, Cheteshwar Pujara? There are backers for Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Not to be left out, Hanuma Vihari thinks he is good enough to bat at No 4. Then someone thinks when you can give KL Rahul so many chances in all formats, why not Mayank Agarwal who can tonk the ball as well as any big hitter.

A month ago, everything looked locked with the captain saying they were only looking to fill one batting place and the chief selector expressing happiness over the performance of the players. For good measure he added that Pant was very much in the scheme of things.

The Australians will be keenly watching the performances of Steve Smith for Rajasthan Royals and David Warner for SunRisers Hyderabad. Both will be returning for the World Cup after being suspended last March for ball tampering.

England would like their top ODI batsmen Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, all-rounders Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Sam Billings and David Willey to get some practice as they are crucial for their World Cup chances.

Afghanistan, who just won their first Test, will be hoping leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi continue their form for Hyderabad and so will Bangladesh with their top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. West Indies have Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. South Africa hope David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris do well. That’s T20 for you!

(The writer is a veteran commentator and views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)