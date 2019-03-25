Home Opinions

Giving flight to women’s aspirations

India’s informal sector is vast and is constantly growing.

Published: 25th March 2019 04:00 AM

AMIT BANDRE

India’s informal sector is vast and is constantly growing. In contrast to the general assumption, the unorganised sector in India is not marginalised. In fact, it can be considered the mainstream economy because it employs 81 per cent of the Indian workforce. At a time when the rate of unemployment is soaring and the government has failed to create ample jobs, people have to strive for selfemployment opportunities for their livelihood.

While there have been tall claims regarding the enhanced ease of doing business, these assertions fall apart when we look at the facts and figures. The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor India Report 2017 shows that there has been a steep decline in entrepreneurial intentions compared to the previous year. It fell from 14.9 to 10.3. Women own just 13.76 per cent of the total enterprises in the country out of which a whopping 83.19 per cent are own account enterprises, according to the Sixth Economic Census, 2013-14. And a majority of the womenowned informal enterprises are necessity-driven, i.e., they run businesses to corroborate their household income.

Such enterprises are mostly low on productivity and run without hired workers. Less than 5 per cent of these enterprises avail institutional credit. The lack of formal credit hampers the growth prospects of the firms and therefore they remain small with poor or no growth potentials. Our estimates from the 73rd round of National Sample Survey (NSS) data conducted during 2015-16 show that close to 74 per cent of the women-owned informal enterprises in India (apart from the northeastern states and union territories except Delhi) are either stagnant or have been contracting in size during the last three years. Access to finance remains a major concern for these firms as only 3.85 per cent of them received institutional credit. The financial system in India has not been able to cater to the specific needs of women entrepreneurs.

There is a lack of specialised financing system and policies targeting them in India. In spite of continuous efforts for financial inclusion by the government, women remain disadvantaged when compared to men. While 68 per cent of male entrepreneurs hold bank accounts, the figure stands only at 48 per cent for women, according to the authors’ estimation using the NSS’ 73rd round data. Public policies have failed to acknowledge the socioeconomic differences, mobility restrictions and cultural barriers faced by women.

Public asset distribution in India has been favourable towards men. Women do not have ownership rights of any major assets in their family and the demand for collateral acts as a constraint to avail formal credit. Though policies for ensuring property rights of women in India exist as per the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005, the implementation of the law has not been effective due to several factors including rigid cultural norms and barriers.

It is observed that the women demanding their rights on parental assets, are considered inappropriate. Therefore, the property rights of women should be ensured. Policies should be framed for both before marriage and after marriage. And the extensively talked about Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is just another old wine in a new bottle.

Though the MUDRA annual reports claim that 70 per cent of its beneficiaries are women, there is no system to tackle proxy applicants or track the usage of the funds. Further, the Shishu loan category, which has a maximum cap of `50,000, had an average allocation of `25,003 in the year 2017-18 for women beneficiaries, which is definitely not sufficient enough to start a new business. Thus, claiming that the MUDRA scheme has led to the creation of lakhs of new businesses sounds spurious. Apart from launching women-specific schemes, information dissemination has to be more effective.

In the past, schemes like Trade Related Entrepreneurship Assistance and Development (TREAD) scheme launched in 2008 for women by the Ministry of MSME, failed due to lack of awareness. As a result of lack of understanding among its target clients, it witnessed a low uptake. According to the International Finance Corporation, in 2012, loans amounting to only `77 lakh were doled out as against the target of `380 lakh under the ambit of TREAD.

Thus, information asymmetry is a major concern and therefore in order to increase awareness, particularly among women, policies must be oriented accordingly. Targets of high and steady growth rates remain distant if such preposterous gender gaps prevail in the economy. Thus, the need is to identify the specific requirements of women in business and improvise the policies accordingly.

