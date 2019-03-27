To break fast or not? 

Neelanjana Singh By

With more and more people jumping onto the intermittent fasting (IF) bandwagon, it is becoming increasingly difficult for me to advocate the importance of breakfast as a meal. The only redeeming factor is that trends come and go, hence the fate of IF too will be no different. This is not to say that IF does not offer any value, but it is definitely not meant for everyone.

Let me get down to the business of talking about the health benefits of eating a good breakfast. To convince the non-believers, there is a whole body of evidence to indicate that breakfast consumption is linked to better performance through the day. This does not mean that those who don’t eat breakfast can’t perform tasks, but eating this meal surely enhances your abilities.

Interestingly, this also applies to school children. Children who eat breakfast not only have better scores, but are also able to concentrate better and report fewer days of absence from school. Explained simply, eating in the morning to break your overnight fast helps kick-start the metabolism for the day. If one does not eat within a couple of hours of waking up, the body goes into the conservation mode, which slows down the metabolism. This results in weight gain and fat deposition.

So, what really qualifies as a good breakfast? Does one get the benefits of eating breakfast if cookies and doughnuts are on the menu? The answer is obvious. The importance of appropriate breakfast foods cannot be overemphasized. A healthy breakfast doesn’t necessarily require special foods to be procured and prepared. Instead, it requires a little bit of planning and meal prepping.

For instance, soaking legumes overnight for faster cooking, or simply placing equipment like the blender in a ready-to-use position, are smart moves. Ready-to-eat breakfast cereal is another good option, but be sure to read the label to avoid those that are loaded with sugar or made with refined grains. Along with whole grain cereals (an important source of carbohydrates), make sure to include a source of protein in your breakfast. Be it poha, upma or sandwich, our breakfast is usually all about the carbs, and protein is commonly neglected.

Adding adequate amounts of peas/ beans to poha, a handful of nuts to upma, and tofu or eggs to sandwich, is crucial. Milk (dairy or plant-based), yogurt and seeds are also good sources of protein for the vegetarians. Spreading a layer of almond or peanut butter on a slice of bread is unlikely to provide enough protein for the average adult. In order to get 7g of protein, we need to consume either of these: 200ml of milk/ one egg / 30g dal or pulse/ 25 nuts / 25g cheese / 40g paneer. All in all, the breakfast meal should provide at least 15g of protein. Fibre is another nutrient that deserves our attention, which is why you should make sure to also add fruits and veggies to the breakfast menu.

