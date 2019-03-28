Divya PurushoTham By

Menopause is a normal condition that all women experience as they age. The term ‘menopause’ describes any change a woman goes through either just before or after she stops menstruating, marking the end of her reproductive period.

Women usually go through their menopause in their 40s or 50s. Very low estrogen levels after menopause can affect your health and cause symptoms such as hot flashes, low bone mineral density, mood swings, etc. Following a healthy diet consisting all the nutrients and daily exercise can help women have a healthy menopause.

Here are few tips to protect your health and to relieve your symptoms:

● Include calcium-rich foods like dairy products, fish, broccoli, legumes etc. This prevents calcium depletion, maintains bone mass, prevents and treats osteoporosis.

● Include fruits and vegetables in your diet; they are packed with vitamin, minerals, fibre and antioxidants. They also help in reducing symptoms such as hot flashes.

● Adding omega 3-rich foods like nuts, seeds, fatty fish etc. to your diet may have beneficial effects on reducing depressive and cognitive symptoms.

● Phytoestrogens are plant compounds with estrogen properties. They are present in flax seeds, whole grains, legumes, soy and cloves which will help in reducing menopausal symptoms.

● Pump your iron levels up. Focus on eating lean meats, eggs, cereals, whole grains, organ meat. These foods can help prevent iron deficiency and anaemia.