Home Opinions

Have a healthy menopause

Menopause is a normal condition that all women experience as they age.

Published: 28th March 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Menopause is a normal condition that all women experience as they age. The term ‘menopause’ describes any change a woman goes through either just before or after she stops menstruating, marking the end of her reproductive period.

Women usually go through their menopause in their 40s or 50s. Very low estrogen levels after menopause can affect your health and cause symptoms such as hot flashes, low bone mineral density, mood swings, etc. Following a healthy diet consisting all the nutrients and daily exercise can help women have a healthy menopause.

Here are few tips to protect your health and to relieve your symptoms:

● Include calcium-rich foods like dairy products, fish, broccoli, legumes etc. This prevents calcium depletion, maintains bone mass, prevents and treats osteoporosis.

● Include fruits and vegetables in your diet; they are packed with vitamin, minerals, fibre and antioxidants. They also help in reducing symptoms such as hot flashes.

● Adding omega 3-rich foods like nuts, seeds, fatty fish etc. to your diet may have beneficial effects on reducing depressive and cognitive symptoms.

● Phytoestrogens are plant compounds with estrogen properties. They are present in flax seeds, whole grains, legumes, soy and cloves which will help in reducing menopausal symptoms.

● Pump your iron levels up. Focus on eating lean meats, eggs, cereals, whole grains, organ meat. These foods can help prevent iron deficiency and anaemia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp