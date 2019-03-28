That inexpensive tub of Vaseline will always be your BFF

Saumya R Chawla By

Growing up, Vaseline was a staple in our household. It’s one of those unsexy products that none of us remember buying, but somehow find it lying around somewhere. I have always held it high in esteem, and tops my list of holy-grail products (I have very few; stemming from the fact that I think most products are replaceable). Apart from the super affordable price tag that it comes with, I have been quite taken by its lack of scent, because not every cream needs to smell like peaches and wet cat. While it may not be the first thing you reach for in your daily routine, it is one of my most overachieving multi-taskers.

To take you further into one of my most traumatic scenarios, picture this: you have to see actual human people and look presentable in a rush, and have zero make-up on you. Rub some Vaseline on to your eyelashes to make them appear thicker and glossy, and some to tame your brows. You can also look super awake by dabbing some vaseline to the inner corners of your eyes, and even use it as a highlighter above your cheekbones and the bridge of your nose.

One of my most favourite exciting ways to use it is when I’m making new make-up, and is a great way to use some eyeshadow palettes that you got as presents. Scrape up some shadows, crush it to powder and mix it in with Vaseline. Voila! You now have a custom-made lipstick! You can also turn powder shadows into longer-lasting cream shadows with more colour payoff, or turn powder blush into a super dewy cream one.

Sigh, it’s high time we got real. The only reason we really need a boyfriend is so that he can open up tightly closed lids in the kitchen and our polish bottles. Vaseline is the perfect substitute! Apply a thin layer along the rim of the cap and watch the magic unfold.

I’m not going to tell you to smother it on your lips before bedtime since you probably already know that, though I am going to tell you to apply it on your cuticles. More so if you’re in colder places, or cooped up in an air-conditioned office all day. Your manicurist will be grateful.

Since I love you guys best, I will also share my secret party trick — one that I use at parties whenever I feel awkward (read as: always). Ask people how much you would have to pay them to eat a tub of Vaseline. My number is currently at 8,000 euros, subject to change without prior notice. See you next week!