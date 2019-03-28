Home Opinions

That inexpensive tub of Vaseline will always be your BFF

Growing up, Vaseline was a staple in our household. It’s one of those unsexy products that none of us remember buying, but somehow find it lying around somewhere.

Published: 28th March 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

Growing up, Vaseline was a staple in our household. It’s one of those unsexy products that none of us remember buying, but somehow find it lying around somewhere. I have always held it  high in esteem, and tops my list of holy-grail products (I have very few; stemming from the fact that I think most products are replaceable). Apart from the super affordable price tag that it comes with, I have been quite taken by its lack of scent, because not every cream needs to smell like peaches and wet cat. While it may not be the first thing you reach for in your daily routine, it is one of my most overachieving multi-taskers.

To take you further into one of my most traumatic scenarios, picture this: you have to see actual human people and look presentable in a rush, and have zero make-up on you. Rub some Vaseline on to your eyelashes to make them appear thicker and glossy, and some to tame your brows. You can also look super awake by dabbing some vaseline to the inner corners of your eyes, and even use it as a highlighter above your cheekbones and the bridge of your nose. 

One of my most favourite exciting ways to use it is when I’m making new make-up, and is a great way to use some eyeshadow palettes that you got as presents. Scrape up some shadows, crush it to powder and mix it in with Vaseline. Voila! You now have a custom-made lipstick! You can also turn powder shadows into longer-lasting cream shadows with more colour payoff, or turn powder blush into a super dewy cream one.

Sigh, it’s high time we got real. The only reason we really need a boyfriend is so that he can open up tightly closed lids in the kitchen and our polish bottles. Vaseline is the perfect substitute! Apply a thin layer along the rim of the cap and watch the magic unfold. 

I’m not going to tell you to smother it on your lips before bedtime since you probably already know that, though I am going to tell you to apply it on your cuticles. More so if you’re in colder places, or cooped up in an air-conditioned office all day. Your manicurist will be grateful. 

Since I love you guys best, I will also share my secret party trick — one that I use at parties whenever I feel awkward (read as: always). Ask people how much you would have to pay them to eat a tub of Vaseline. My number is currently at 8,000 euros, subject to change without prior notice. See you next week!

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp