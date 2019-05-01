Here, mental health patients find cure

Chithra Madhavan By

Gunaseelam, located near River Cauvery, is home to a temple dedicated to Vishnu who is worshipped here as Prasanna Venkatachalapati. Gunaseela Mahatmyam, a chapter of the ancient Sanskrit work Bhavishyottara Purana describes the greatness of this place.

It is said that God Venkatachlapathi of Tirumala (Tirupati) appeared before Gunaseela Maharishi at this place, and thus Gunaseelam is known as Ten (South) Tirupati. The vows which devotees have taken for the God of Tirumala can be submitted here. It is also believed that those who cannot go to Tirumala can obtain the Grace of the Venkataeshwara here.

The main image of Prasanna Venkatachalapathi is in a standing posture with four arms holding the sankha and chakra in the upper hands. The lower right hand is in the abhaya pose, blessing devotees and the left hand is in kati hasta, resting on the waist.

A sceptre (senkkol) rests on the right shoulder, with which this deity is believed to cure people affected by various mental afflictions. It is believed that this is due to the special wish of Gunaseela Maharishi who prayed that people with mental health issues should be cured when they visit this temple.

The vimana above the central sanctum has a unique sculpture of Garuda holding the serpent Adisesha, above which is God Narasimha seated with the five hoods of Adisesha spread above. Another interesting sculpture is Vishnu holding the sankha and chakra and also holding the sruk and sruvam, which are ladles used in ritual sacrifices.

The sruk and sruvam are indicative of Vishnu’s manifestation as Yajna Narayana. An interesting feature is a separate sanctum for Vikhanasa Maharishi, who promulgated the Vaikhanasa Agama. On the vimana of the main shrine is a unique sculpture of Vishnu with Vikhanasa Maharishi. All the rituals in this temple are conducted according to the principles of the Vaikhanasa Agama.