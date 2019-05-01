Home Opinions

Soluble fibres for  proper digestion and excretion

Psyllium husk is derived from a shrub, common in India.

Published: 01st May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Psyllium husk is derived from a shrub, common in India. When psyllium husk comes in contact with water in the body, it swells and develops into a gelatin-like mass that assists with moving waste through the intestinal tract. Soluble fibres are prebiotics that facilitate the nourishment of beneficial bacteria in the lining of your gut. They help with proper digestion and absorption of food and play a role in improved immune function.

Psyllium husk acts as a bulk laxative that soaks up water in the gut, softens stool and enables easier and smoother bowel movements. As a fibre source, psyllium husk can be used to cleanse your colon. It can also assist in regular bowel movements and can reduce your risk for diseases. People at risk for type 2 diabetes can also benefit from psyllium husk because of its potential to improve glycemic control. 

It is also said to help people shed a few kilos since it can absorb liquid in the body and induce a feeling of satiety.As psyllium husk absorbs water, make sure to drink enough water when taking it. Sometimes consuming too much fibre without enough water can cause digestive discomfort, so water intake along with fibre intake is crucial.

