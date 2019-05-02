Serial killer turned into web series hero

Archanaa Seker By

A millennial I am, at least by the vague birth year categorisation, but contrary to media reports I certainly am not one that grew up knowing about ‘Auto Shankar’. The kuzhakattai kadhai would have me in tears so even the popular poochandi was a rare threat. My parents definitely did not mention ‘Madras’s mass murderer’ in my formative years and I doubt very many ‘normally’ formed young people took an interest in serial killers. I heard about Gowri Shankar for the first time when the series’ trailer was released and wondered then why a biopic about a criminal who was hung over two decades ago is being made.

Biopics are usually made for one of the two reasons — either to bring to light someone who deserves focus or to retell the story of someone well known — and though the trailer hinted that it was going to be centred around the criminal, I hoped the treatment would make all the difference. I must say now, after having watched all the episodes of what is a hardly binge-worthy material, that I was disappointed and had many thoughts: