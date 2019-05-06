Home Opinions

In Kerala Lok Sabha poll battle, prize goes to the one who comes second

It’s probably preposterous to talk about the end of a political front that is currently ruling a state.

Published: 06th May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

This is the season of endgames. Fans of the Avengers movie franchise now know who among the superheroes survived the last battle, and followers of TV series Game of Thrones will soon know who gets to sit on the fabled Iron Throne. In Kerala, election results on May 23 will reveal whether the communist parties can retain their enduring but slippery hold over the state or is it the beginning of the end in their last bastion as well. Unlike the fantastical battles in imaginary worlds, the fight is very real for the Left—one that will decide their fate in Indian politics.

It’s probably preposterous to talk about the end of a political front that is currently ruling a state. And, the CPM-led LDF in Kerala has a better track record governing the state than its rival, the Congress-led UDF. The Pinarayi Vijayan government has done a reasonably good job, and except for the Sabarimala issue, it did not bungle much—unlike the previous UDF regime. That should have been enough to ensure the Left’s survival and make its leaders feel secure about their future. Apparently not.

In the days preceding polling on April 23 and even after, CPM leaders, Chief Minister Vijayan and state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan included, kept insisting on one thing—that the fight in Kerala is between the LDF and the UDF, and the BJP-led NDA will finish third in all seats. Even UDF leaders made this point, but not quite as forcefully. By saying that repeatedly, the CPM leaders were, on the one hand, acknowledging the BJP’s remarkable growth in Kerala, and on the other, revealing their fear of finishing third in some seats. In 2014, the LDF came third in one seat, Thiruvananthapuram, and the number could go up this time.

The Left’s slide in Kerala is as real and significant as the BJP’s rise. Even when the LDF returned to power in the state in 2016, winning 91 of 140 Assembly seats, its vote share declined compared to the 2011 elections when it lost out to the UDF. It’s the number of votes that the BJP took away from the Congress that made the difference in 2016. The BJP increased its vote share from about 6% in 2011 to a little more than 10% in 2014 (parliamentary election) and to nearly 15% in 2016. Any further rise of the BJP will have to be at the cost of the LDF, as the UDF doesn’t have much to spare for the saffron brigade as it now banks mostly on minority votes (about 45% overall) for its survival.

Aided by the Sabarimala controversy, the BJP will certainly increase its vote share. Winning is another matter altogether. This possible erosion of Hindu votes is what is worrying the CPM, and the damage to its support base, if any, could be permanent. With the UDF seen to be clearly ahead of its rivals, the election this time in Kerala is not about who finishes first, but who comes second. Ceding the second spot to the BJP in seats where it can’t win could mean the Left’s fight for survival gets tougher.

Kerala’s audacious romance with communism has lasted long, and may have run its course. When communist bastions elsewhere crumbled, people in Kerala stayed loyal to their comrade-leaders. Communism is an idea whose time is past, and if the communists have survived in Kerala, it’s probably because of reasons other than ideology. Even as the CPM, the CPI and others gradually moved away from the core principles of communism, selectively adopting rules of capitalism instead, they still remained relevant as a secular alternative to religion-driven parties. It’s the secular-minded population that kept the Left going in Kerala. But the scene is changing, and religious affiliations are beginning to matter more than political beliefs. The UDF has its minority vote bank and the BJP can bank on the Hindu votes. Where’s the Left going to get its votes from unless it joins the communal game?

The Left’s disintegration in West Bengal meant the front won only 12 seats in 2014—and eight of them came from Kerala. The last battle in the Left’s endgame maybe some time away, but there’s certainty about its fate in Indian politics, and Kerala can’t be an exception.

Kiran Prakash
Resident Editor, Kerala
kiranprakash@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp