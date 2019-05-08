No summer slide this holiday season

Menaka Raman By

CHENNAI : Ilike ‘to-do’ lists. They make me feel like an achiever. Like someone who prioritises things and draws lines purposefully through ‘buy milk’, ‘charge phone’ and ‘don’t lose it’ with an over-priced marker bought specifically for striking items from to-do lists with purpose. So what if I sometimes add things I’ve already done to my to-do list just so that I can strike them off immediately and feel that thrill of accomplishment?

Of course, there’s another to-do list I have of things I know I should do and which I will never get around to doing ever. This list has optimistic and foolish things on it like ‘Teach the dog to roll over’, ‘fix pressure cooker valves’, ‘read War and Peace’, ‘do not kill plants’. One of the things that has been a constant on this list since my kids started school is ‘avoid summer slide.’ Summer slide is the slide backwards that children make in reading and math skills over the summer.

Every summer I think I will combat summer slide by encouraging my children to devote five minutes to some math and writing every day. Of course this would be much easier if I didn’t give all their textbooks, worksheets and notebooks to the raddiwallah on the first day of the summer vacation. But let’s not dwell on that and make this my fault okay?

This year though, this year, I decided no summer slide baby. We were going to tackle some probability and passive voice even if it killed us. So yeah, that lasted for even less time than my gratitude journal. Apparently, asking your kids to spend five minutes doing a math drill leads to give hours of whining and crying and a migraine. Not much to be grateful about over there.

Then, something amazing happened. My children started to talk about quantinum physics (that’s not a typo, that’s what they think it’s called), the multi-verse and time travel. They were asking me about the speed of light and the speed of sound. My heart was singing! It was finally happening! My children were becoming geniuses. They would one day win a Nobel Prize and then we would all have to call it quantinum physics. Say it a few times. It grows on you.

Turns out they were binge watching The Flash. Of course, I used this as an opportunity to talk to them about how important math was in quantinum physics. (Is it? I don’t know! I stopped paying attention in Physics class some time in class 11) How could you time travel if you didn’t know multiples and factors? How would your future self know if they could trust your present self if your present self didn’t know the

13 times table forwards and backwards. It worked people. They stopped binge watching The Flash. I struck ‘avoid summer slide’ off my to-do list. Permanently. Not because we achieved it.

So, what shall I try to tackle next?

War and Peace, or the sock drawer?

Oh look! My phone has charged. Where’s that marker?