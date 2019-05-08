Home Opinions

No summer slide this holiday season

Of course, there’s another to-do list I have of things I know I should do and which I will never get around to doing ever.

Published: 08th May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Ilike ‘to-do’ lists. They make me feel like an achiever. Like someone who prioritises things and draws lines purposefully through ‘buy milk’, ‘charge phone’ and ‘don’t lose it’ with an over-priced marker bought specifically for striking items from to-do lists with purpose. So what if I sometimes add things I’ve already done to my to-do list just so that I can strike them off immediately and feel that thrill of accomplishment? 

Of course, there’s another to-do list I have of things I know I should do and which I will never get around to doing ever. This list has optimistic and foolish things on it like ‘Teach the dog to roll over’, ‘fix pressure cooker valves’, ‘read War and Peace’, ‘do not kill plants’. One of the things that has been a constant on this list since my kids started school is ‘avoid summer slide.’ Summer slide is the slide backwards that children make in reading and math skills over the summer.

Every summer I think I will combat summer slide by encouraging my children to devote five minutes to some math and writing every day. Of course this would be much easier if I didn’t give all their textbooks, worksheets and notebooks to the raddiwallah on the first day of the summer vacation. But let’s not dwell on that and make this my fault okay? 

This year though, this year, I decided no summer slide baby. We were going to tackle some probability and passive voice even if it killed us. So yeah, that lasted for even less time than my gratitude journal. Apparently, asking your kids to spend five minutes doing a math drill leads to give hours of whining and crying and a migraine. Not much to be grateful about over there. 

Then, something amazing happened. My children started to talk about quantinum physics (that’s not a typo, that’s what they think it’s called), the multi-verse and time travel. They were asking me about the speed of light and the speed of sound. My heart was singing! It was finally happening! My children were becoming geniuses. They would one day win a Nobel Prize and then we would all have to call it quantinum physics. Say it a few times. It grows on you. 

Turns out they were binge watching The Flash. Of course, I used this as an opportunity to talk to them about how important math was in quantinum physics. (Is it? I don’t know! I stopped paying attention in Physics class some time in class 11) How could you time travel if you didn’t know multiples and factors? How would your future self know if they could trust your present self if your present self didn’t know the 
13 times table forwards and backwards. It worked people. They stopped binge watching The Flash. I struck ‘avoid summer slide’ off my to-do list. Permanently. Not because we achieved it.

So, what shall I try to tackle next?
War and Peace, or the sock drawer?
Oh look! My phone has charged. Where’s that marker?

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp