Thanks Gucci for redefining beauty

CHENNAI : It’s 9 am on a Monday, and I’m wearing a full face of make-up, which includes foundation, primer, blush, bronzer, highlight, and eyeshadows. I’m in my kitten heels and fur, humming the Frank Sinatra song blasting in my headphones. I’m surrounded by equally well-turned out people, all dressed in black from head to toe. This for some of us might mean that we hadn’t quite made it back home the night before; but today it’s just a casual Monday morning at fashion school.

In a world where we are constantly airbrushed and made up, it was a delight to come across Gucci’s recent campaign, which has since evidently broken the internet. Among the series of adverts, we see a close up of Dani Miller’s wonderfully imperfect teeth with her enamel stained with caffeine and a few gaps in her mouth. Strangely enough all of a sudden, you start to feel more accepting of your own imperfections.

It is most likely the first time when a major luxury house stepped up and stamped their logo on lasting imagery like this. Allesandro Michele, the visionary behind it all, said that he chose to convey the notion that make-up need not be intimidating, or exclusive. “The idea is to create a humanised point of view, however strange. The strangeness is human, it’s beautiful.”

There is something quaint about this. For someone who was told that red lipstick is for those with perfect, even, white teeth, this is revolutionary. It’s breaking down ideals and redefining what it means to be beautiful, that you don’t necessarily need to fit into a super femme mould to wear make-up. We are talking about an industry which has long objectified and standardised beauty.

As I get dressed tomorrow, I will hold off on the full face of make-up. Thank you Gucci. Thank you for having the bravery to make the paradigm shift and reminding us that beauty exists everywhere, and in everyone. Thank you for breaking down ideals and redefining what it means to be beautiful. Thank you for reaching out to as many people as you can and understanding that a little validation goes a long way, especially when it involves beautiful red lipstick.