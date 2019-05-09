How to start-up without funds

Rajeev Tamhankar By

Most people never start-up because they feel they don’t have the capital to start-up. But here is the good news. What if I told you that you don’t need capital to start-up, unless of course if you are building a rocket to Mars? Don’t believe me? Well then today we are going to discuss ways on how you can startup without having anything in your bank account.

But before we begin, let’s get one thing clear. Are you a student or a working professional? If you are currently studying then great, you don’t have any conflict of interest and you can just start right away from your hostel dorm. But if you are a working professional, be careful that you are picking up a startup option that is not in conflict of interest of your role at the company. Check your employment contract. If it is, you might want to switch to another company where you are better off for starting. In both cases, don’t quit or drop out of your college/job as yet. Start part-time and slowly convert it to full-time if you don’t have funds.

Okay, now that we have agreed that you can part-time, let’s get down to how:

Start by service orders: If you are a coder and can build an app, try by offering services to build app for other companies. If you can draw, try offering your drawing work and so on.

A service contract will immediately give you cash flows that you can then use on your start-up. The key to succeeding in this model is taking a contract and hiring an associate who can manage that service relation very well without you requiring to break a sweat. For getting service orders, social media groups and pages and websites that allow you to register as freelancer will get you traction.

Crowd-fund: In case you are finding it difficult to get service orders, try crowdfunding. A lot of crowdfunding portals today help you raise money from your friends, relatives and unknown folks. It is a simple process where you set up a page and share it with the prospective donors. They can pay the fund online and you get it at the end of the fundraising. This should help you raise at least about a lakh rupees (if you do it right).

When we raised funds for our comic books start-up, we raised almost a similar amount. But the key is that you should know whom to ask and how to ask. Mails, phone-calls, meetings are going to be very important for you. People have raised even crores via crowdfunding.

Write to me for any suggestions on Rajeev@tbsplanet.com