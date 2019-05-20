World Cup needs to be inclusive for associates

Veturi Srivatsa By

India’s World Cup squad will be waking up in London on Wednesday when the people back home are warming up to the results of the 2019 General Election.

The Indian cricketers will be arriving in London on Tuesday, a fortnight ahead of their first match against South Africa on June 5.

The Indians will have three days of rest between the first and second and third matches, but only two days in between two tough games, against New Zealand on June 13 and against Pakistan on June 16.

Curiously, India will have five days of rest before their match against Afghanistan on June 22, and four days before taking on West Indies on June 27. After two days, they play England and in another two days they are up against Bangladesh before they play their last match against Sri Lanka on July 6.

Some team or the other can be unhappy with the scheduling, just as political parties have cribbed about three key states figuring in all seven phases of the election schedule.

The Indians will also be playing two warm-up games, against New Zealand and Bangladesh. This edition’s group stage is a round-robin among the 10 teams.

While some teams are still considering making changes to their squad, India have decided to go with the 15 they announced over a month ago. There was some speculation about the shoulder injury that Kedar Jadhav suffered during the IPL. Some people backed Rishabh Pant to get into the team. But India physio Patrick Farhart cleared Jadhav as fit.

The format, which is what it was in 1992, will give every team the opportunity to make the semifinals. Even Afghanistan are seen as dark horses by many because of their excellent spin attack. There have been quite a few experiments with not only the format, but also the number of teams for giving associate members a chance.

At the end of it all, some countries will make a case for more teams to feature in the World Cup, just like the way the number is going up in its football counterpart. Some teams will still feel that there should be a wider canvas.

New full-time member Ireland are livid, and so are Scotland and Zimbabwe. They feel that this format will only kill the enthusiasm of youngsters in associate members and they will move on to other paying sports.

Afghanistan and UAE, besides Zimbabwe, Ireland and Scotland, were there four years ago when the World Cup was played in Australia and New Zealand. Then there was talk that there was a possibility of two more teams getting added. Instead, four teams got dropped for 2019.

Australia, England and South Africa are in favour of a 10-team World Cup, whereas three former champions — India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — are on the side of the associates. Ultimately, it is the holders of the global television rights who seem to determine the format and schedule.

As a sop to the associates, ICC has now converted the Champions Trophy into a World T20 event with 16 teams participating in it. India, which had opposed and even threatened not to host it in 2021, had to fall in line and has now agreed to hold it.

That means there will be a World T20 in Australia in 2020 and another one the next year in India! The big question is: will the World Cup continue to be an elite event?

The churning in world cricket is on and it will take some time before it settles down to a decent system in which all three formats get their rightful place.

(The writer is a veteran commentator and the views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)