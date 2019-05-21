Home Opinions

Did we go easy on Modi in a Balakot-heavy election?

While the ghastly attack in Pulwama exposed the shaky foundation of the national security policy and apparatus, it was the counter-strike conducted in retaliation that received more attention.

Published: 21st May 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

While the real issues of governance have been pushed aside in the general election campaign, populism, personalization of politics and political rhetoric have taken centre stage in the world’s largest democratic exercise. One major issue which had been dramatically distorted in the hyper-jingoistic election discourse is national security.

Prime Minister Modi who is seeking re-election has been vocal about national security. In fact, his election rallies and campaigns were punctuated with speeches on the subject. Modi cast himself as the saviour who alone can protect the country from any adversary.

Amidst such a narrative, two interconnected aspects are at the forefront – firstly, national security has been reduced to fighting terrorism emanating from Pakistan. And, secondly, it has become more about punishing the enemy rather than protecting citizens and preventing such incidents.

It is evident that national security became a major election plank only after the Balakot air strike which was dubbed in the media and elsewhere as surgical strike 2.0.

Throughout his election rallies, Modi, as well as his party leaders, have invariably brought up the surgical strike. Constantly reminding the people of how he dealt with terrorism with vivid reference to the Balakot strike, Modi said, "The perpetrators ought to be finished the way we did, by chasing them to their hideouts (ghar mein ghuskar mara)."

Further, during a rally in Maharashtra, Modi even went to the extent of seeking votes in the names of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack as well as those who conducted the Balakot strike.

By stoking the emotions of people with his populist rhetoric, Modi seemed confident of bypassing other major developmental issues like unemployment, agrarian distress and corruption.    

There is a common trend in the recent cross-border terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and Maoist attacks in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. First has come grief followed by a public thirst for retaliation against the perpetrators. While this is not unusual, two important aspects expected of the world’s largest electorate are conspicuously missing - firstly, making the government accountable for its failure on the security front and secondly demanding long-term measures for ensuring national security.

The Pulwama attack is illustrative. While the ghastly attack on the CRPF jawans exposed the shallowness and shaky foundation of the national security policy and apparatus, it was the counter-strike conducted in retaliation that received more attention. 

Unfortunately, the Pulwama attack failed to evoke serious introspection. As a matter of fact, there was little effective discussion on the security concerns raised by the attack. Even media debates and policy discussions were filled with hyper-jingoistic nationalistic rhetoric and the advocacy of a hawkish stance from India.

It is striking how a terrorist attack of this nature failed to generate distrust and resentment among the public against the government. Instead, the public found satisfaction in the counterattack against terrorists across the border.

The Balakot counterattack turned the general mood of the country from grief to awe and even enhanced the image as well as the popularity of the government, especially that of Modi. It played a significant role in the election campaign of the PM and he seems to have reaped political profit out of it if the exit polls are a reliable indicator.

The incident demonstrates how easily populist rage can transform the real issue of security failure into a powerful campaign plank to seek votes. The bottom line is that it is a failure on the part of the public to see their leader as responsible for protecting their lives. This has to change and the people must act as rational and vigilant citizens who can make the government accountable.  

(The writer is a PhD scholar at the Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad)

* The views expressed in the column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The New Indian Express. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Pulwama attack Balakot strike Surgical strikes Lok Sabha elections

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • VInu
    Cant agree more with you
    16 hours ago reply

  • Jijin P
    Good Observation. ..and well written article
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp