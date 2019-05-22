Baby, don’t be baked!

saumya R chawla By

CHENNAI : I’m going to come out and say it: your face is not a cake. Step away from the concealer and powder, and for the love of god, stop baking your face! Consider the following questions very carefully before slapping on another ungodly layer of translucent powder: Are you being followed around by flash lights and paparazzi? Do you have a super important photoshoot? Do you enjoy looking fabulous from afar but like a dried-out maraschino cherry up-close? Do you have over 30 minutes to do your makeup? Are you part Kardashian? If you said no to any of the above questions, perhaps you should not be baking your face.

To catch you up, baking your makeup is when you apply a loose translucent powder on top of layers of concealer (yes, apparently more layers are supposed to work “better”) and foundation for a minimum of 10 minutes, then dust it off for a creaseless, matte finish. I’m not one to makeup-shame a full face (or none at all) but my reasons for being strongly Team Anti-Bake are these: dryness and ageing! The skin surrounding our eyes is extremely delicate and the first part which starts to age.

There are no oil glands in this area, so slapping on some eye cream and hoping for the best is really a suggested option here; not to get a powder that tends to get caught in fine lines and accentuates them. Instead of taking you to the land of promised beauty, you may find yourself looking like you are dying a slow death in a desert. Or like a powdered doughnut which happens to have very large pores — whichever works.

I also recently came across people using cornstarch to bake their faces, which is maybe not your smartest idea. It’s food for the yeast that lives on the skin, so trust when I say that your bank account is the only thing that is going to be thanking you. Yikes.

If you are looking to really just lock in your makeup and set a dewy concealer, understand that there are products that are made for this task. They’re full of light-reflective pearl enzymes, antioxidants and all other good things. You could also just use a powder foundation and if you can’t find anything at all: even a light-coloured eyeshadow works! (I love a product that you can use in more ways than one) Dust it on your t-zone, all the good stuff. So here is your weekly reminder that viewing beauty on Instagram is best done with a critical eye and lots of popcorn. More next week!