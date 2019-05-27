Is it the end of the road for Congress?

Aditya Nigam By

In the penultimate phases of the run-up to the just concluded elections, the Congress Party displayed a remarkable and visible shift. Two developments marked this change. First, the emergence of Rahul Gandhi as a confident leader who was able to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, retaining his composure despite provocation. Starting with the Parliament speech where he made his charge regarding the Rafale deal, throughout, he came across as a leader who fielded tough questions in press conferences with great ease and interacted with journalists and youth, without a prepared script. All of a sudden, he was being taken seriously by ordinary people too as was evident in the rise in his popularity ratings.

Second, the release of the Congress manifesto, which for a change, was well thought out and had as its centre-piece, its own version of Universal Basic Income — the Nyunatam Aay Yojana (NYAY). This was announced after consultations with economists, many of whom saw in it a possibility of remonetising an economy still reeling under the disastrous impact of demonetisation.

The changes were positive but it was already too late – and too little – for it to make any significant impact on the elections considering that the BJP had been at it for the last five years. The Congress’ real problem lies elsewhere. We must remember that the rise of the Modi-led BJP — which is a different kettle of fish from the BJP of the old guard — was made possible precisely because of the crisis of all that the Congress represents. From deep-seated everyday corruption and crony capitalism to the protection rackets that it ran in the name of ‘secularism’ — where nothing of substance was ever done for the minorities but they were always kept in permanent bondage — everything had become suspect.

It is true that on corruption and crony capitalism, BJP fares no better but perhaps, it still remains to be exposed before a culturally excluded, relatively subaltern population that deifies Modi as its saviour. The rhetoric against Lutyens’ Delhi and the ‘Khan Market gang’ is music to its ears. The diatribes against ‘the dynasty’ are primarily aimed at the elite conglomeration that had collected around the Congress and the Gandhi family.

The most fundamental problem with the Congress is this dynasty — both in the literal and the figurative sense. It is not that Congress cannot reinvent itself but it is very unlikely that it is going to happen from the top. A shake-up of the kind that it requires to meet the challenge of the Modi-Shah led BJP, must also draw its lessons from there.

Before the rise of Modi, the BJP was a ramshackle party with little sense of where it was going. Modi took it over and ruthlessly pushed out the old guard, injected fresh new blood that was ready to go all the way with him. In giving tickets too, the Modi-Shah leadership saw to it that old discredited leaders were sidelined and fresh new faces came in.

For Congress, there is a lesson here. No reinvention of the party can be possible or carry credibility as long as state-level power brokers remain its public face. In relation to the minorities, for example, many of them have honed their skill of running with the hare and hunting with the hound, over the years, to such a degree that they can no longer be trusted. The question is who will initiate the changes. Rahul looks like the best bet. But does he have the ruthlessness to perform this surgical operation? That remains to be seen.