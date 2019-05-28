The oil hype that was just hot gas

Karamatullah K Ghori By

Hitting a dry well after months of drilling off-shore for oil and gas is a recurring and common phenomenon in the oil industry. However, it could mean a lot more than that when there’s a political perspective attached to it.

On May 18, a spokesman of the Petroleum Division of the Pakistani government announced in Islamabad that no oil or gas had been found at the offshore drilling site in the Arabian Sea, off the coast of Karachi. The laconic announcement said that despite reaching the maximum drilling depth of 5,500 meters, it turned out to be a dry run at the well—curiously named kekra (crab). The well will be abandoned.

It was ironic that just hours before the terse official disclosure of no luck, yet again, for Pakistan in offshore oil and gas prospecting, PM Imran Khan had waxed eloquent about impending success. Speaking at a fund-raiser in Peshawar for his signature success, the Shaukat Khanum (his late mother’s name) Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre—this one in Karachi—Imran pepped up his audience by predicting Pakistan “hitting an oil and gas jackpot.”

If anybody is to be blamed for hyping people’s expectations sky-high on the offshore drilling yielding a bonanza for Pakistan it’s Imran himself.

For months he had kept harping about the theme of Pakistan becoming self-sufficient in its energy needs with the oil site producing a gusher to offset Pakistan’s energy deficit. It blended well with his pre-election narrative of ‘breaking-the-begging-bowl’ for which he held the thieving regimes of Nawaz and Zardari—both bone-corrupt—responsible.

The offshore drilling, had started soon after his coming to power. It was a consortium of several multi-national oil companies, including the globally-renowned ExxonMobil, that were partnering with Pakistan’s own Oil & Gas Development Corporation in the venture. Imran’s government used the partnership to bolster its media pitch that it was an affirmation of people’s trust in Imran’s leadership. The theme neatly tucked into Imran’s bombastic of creating a ‘New Pakistan’ free of dependence on the outside world for its energy requirements.

Imran, now, must himself face the flak for his hype turning out to be the thunder of distant drums.In purely commercial terms, a dry well isn’t a bad thing. Offshore drilling, in particular has a history of trying the perseverance and patience of the drillers. The global rate of success is not more than 20 per cent. Pakistan has been eminently unlucky in its offshore prospecting. Before this venture turning out to be a damp squib, 17 other efforts had, likewise, been barren. But—if it’s any solace—the government apologists have been quick to remind that neighbouring India hit lucky on what’s known as its Bombay-High discovery only in its 40th try.But it’s the political blow-back of the hype that should—and already is—be deeply worrying Imran. His detractors and adversaries—legions of them—have been handed a big, stout, stick to beat him with because of this oil drilling venture becoming a cropper. This gives them an opportunity to talk of Imran’s persistent failures at the helm.

Before this bolt from the blue hit him, Imran already had his plate full of worrying developments, both at home and abroad.The economy, despite his frantic efforts to staunch its heavy bleeding and revive it, is still not out of the woods. Inflation is out of control and price hikes of essential utilities—such as gas and electricity—are rapidly eroding the people’s trust in his ability to turn things around. Far from breaking the begging bowl, Imran’s government had to borrow not only from friendly countries but also from IMF, with the latter demanding its pound of flesh in the form of removal of subsidies from essential commodities of public consumption.

The common man in Pakistan is crying foul, not only because Imran has failed to create jobs—although he and his minions are still boasting of coming up with a million new jobs for the people—but also because the Pakistani rupee is in a free fall, vis-a-vis, the much sought-after dollar. The Pakistani rupee has lost more than 25 per cent of its value, in terms of exchange rate with dollar, under Imran. The slide is far from over.

On top of it all, the regional security around Pakistan is on the boil with rumblings of a war between the US and next-door Iran. Pakistan will find itself on the horns of a dreadful dilemma if the ongoing brinkmanship between these two worsens into an armed conflict, because of its sensitive regional ties and angularities.

Pakistan shares not only a 950 km—long border with Iran but also centuries of cultural, linguistic, ethnic and sectarian commonalities. But, then, Pakistan is also deeply beholden to Saudi Arabia, with whom it has abiding bonds of faith, and is also indebted for the life-line recently thrown to Imran’s government. The Saudis have been egging on Trump to go after Iran. How Imran squares this circle will test him to the hilt.

