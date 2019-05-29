Energise your body with these natural electrolytes

Divya PurushoTham By

CHENNAI : Electrolytes are chemicals that form the electrically charged particles to conduct electricity through the body. This electricity is vital for various body functions like rebuilding the damaged tissue, regulating the nervous and muscular systems and balancing the blood acidity and pressure.

The common electrolytes present in the body are sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, chloride and phosphate. In summer, due to excessive sweat, electrolytes are lost in high concentrations. Other reason for loss of electrolytes include prolonged diarrhoea and vomiting, and, in some cases, people with chronic kidney disease. These imbalances leads to discomfort like weakness, cramping, nervous system disorders, confusions, seizures, changes in blood pressure levels, and lethargy.

Here are certain food items that can instantly replenish the electrolyte imbalance in your body.

n Regular sip of water every 15-20 minutes. Add rock salt to the water.n Watermelon n Coconut water n Lemonn Banana n Yogurt n Buttermilk n Orangen Sweet potato n TomatoMake sure you include seasonal fruits in your routine and enjoy summer.