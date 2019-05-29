Home Opinions

Help, I slept with my make-up ON!  

If you know me and have been following my work, you’d have hopefully come to the realisation that I try very hard to make this a judgement-free zone.

Published: 29th May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : If you know me and have been following my work, you’d have hopefully come to the realisation that I try very hard to make this a judgement-free zone. You’d also know that I am a staunch believer in the fact that all traces of make-up should be removed completely before getting into bed… as opposed to Charlotte Tilbury, who’s husband has reportedly never seen her without make-up on. Besides shielding unsuspecting husbands from make-up free faces, the pillow calling out your name can be a good enough reason to accidentally fall asleep in your make-up. I hadn’t in years, but lost all bragging rights last week. 

After telling myself that it’s not the end of the world (this paranoia went on for about an hour), it was time for some serious damage control. I could not possibly accept my fate as a mascara-smeared, swampy dull mess. This should be a no brainer, but the end goal here is to cleanse, sooth and pamper; and deal with the rubbish mess created on your skin overnight.

The first step would be to obviously remove your make-up, and we’re talking a triple cleanse here. Oil cleanser, water cleanse and top it up with something foamy. Once you’re all cleaned up, spray some toner (I swear by rose water and everything with witch-hazel in it) and wait. Let your skin breathe in its natural and clean state, and come back to it in a little while.

Apart from rough, swallow skin and clogged pores, sleeping in your makeup can cause acne. Get an acne-fighting spot treatment to reduce the potential unseemly bumps. My kitchen favourites include apple cider vinegar and tea tree oil. Remember that now is not the time to be harsh and aggressive with your skin, it’s already been through enough. Skip the salicylic acids and the retinol even if you are a regular user, and get a hydrating mask instead. Something with Vitamin C and plenty of fatty acids should do the trick.

Go into a super intense skin rehab. Avoid applying make-up the next day, and be kind: stop touching your face. It does nothing but invite more germs to a massive and disgusting breeding party. If you can’t skip make-up the next day, use something medicated.

At the very least, stay away from foundation. You’ll be better off without it, I promise. Having said that, it’s handy to keep a pack of make-up removing wipes by your bed when you’re too tired to make the pillow-or-sink choice. Change out your pillow cases: you don’t want the left-over product to transfer back to your skin. I know, I’m sorry too. Just promise to try your super hardest not to do this again!

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp