Help, I slept with my make-up ON!  

CHENNAI : If you know me and have been following my work, you’d have hopefully come to the realisation that I try very hard to make this a judgement-free zone. You’d also know that I am a staunch believer in the fact that all traces of make-up should be removed completely before getting into bed… as opposed to Charlotte Tilbury, who’s husband has reportedly never seen her without make-up on. Besides shielding unsuspecting husbands from make-up free faces, the pillow calling out your name can be a good enough reason to accidentally fall asleep in your make-up. I hadn’t in years, but lost all bragging rights last week.

After telling myself that it’s not the end of the world (this paranoia went on for about an hour), it was time for some serious damage control. I could not possibly accept my fate as a mascara-smeared, swampy dull mess. This should be a no brainer, but the end goal here is to cleanse, sooth and pamper; and deal with the rubbish mess created on your skin overnight.

The first step would be to obviously remove your make-up, and we’re talking a triple cleanse here. Oil cleanser, water cleanse and top it up with something foamy. Once you’re all cleaned up, spray some toner (I swear by rose water and everything with witch-hazel in it) and wait. Let your skin breathe in its natural and clean state, and come back to it in a little while.

Apart from rough, swallow skin and clogged pores, sleeping in your makeup can cause acne. Get an acne-fighting spot treatment to reduce the potential unseemly bumps. My kitchen favourites include apple cider vinegar and tea tree oil. Remember that now is not the time to be harsh and aggressive with your skin, it’s already been through enough. Skip the salicylic acids and the retinol even if you are a regular user, and get a hydrating mask instead. Something with Vitamin C and plenty of fatty acids should do the trick.

Go into a super intense skin rehab. Avoid applying make-up the next day, and be kind: stop touching your face. It does nothing but invite more germs to a massive and disgusting breeding party. If you can’t skip make-up the next day, use something medicated.

At the very least, stay away from foundation. You’ll be better off without it, I promise. Having said that, it’s handy to keep a pack of make-up removing wipes by your bed when you’re too tired to make the pillow-or-sink choice. Change out your pillow cases: you don’t want the left-over product to transfer back to your skin. I know, I’m sorry too. Just promise to try your super hardest not to do this again!