Questions and questioning this Pride month

I am living an auto-pilot corporate life and I want to be more than that,” a person messaged me on Facebook. So far so good. The message continued, “I think transsexuals receive a raw deal from society. I want to know if there are organisations working on educating and training them so that they can be financially independent. Anything that would help them not be forced into prostitution? Or work that sees them get out of prostitution?”

The latter part of the message is the raw deal as far I am concerned, and leaves much to be unpacked. The questions that could be asked include what the difference between transsexual and the more common used transgender is — both technical and seemingly taking the person out of the gendered/sexual body; if any sexual minority needs educating and training — just that, by whom, what kind, if at all, and if this kind of intervention that puts on the onus on a minority to do better takes away pressure from the majority that excludes and ostracises and carries a self-righteous ‘work hard be successful’ mantra; is prostitution the right word, is everyone engaged in it forced into it, do they want to get out of it or do we want to get rid of sex work altogether?

No, I have nothing against this person who reached out to me, and this is not a personal attack. The person I believe has in all earnestness spoken for the larger public, and those of us who want to know and do something but don’t know where to start and how. There is a simple three-step process, after one has used Internet search tools, of course: 1. Keep an open mind and allow yourself, mainly your morality to be challenged 2. Ask as much as you need to instead of assuming 3. Ask the right questions to the right people.

In Tamil Nadu, June is the best starting point — it is the LGBTQIA+ Pride month, and this year the first following the Section 377 verdict. The events calendar is available online and it has something in it for everyone - support of LGBT individuals, for their parents, and lots of public events including talks, workshops, screenings. June is the end of the blazing sun, the start of a new academic year; June is also pride month, and the one you could use to breakdown LGBTQIA+. If you’re queer, curious or questioning of all things ‘natural’, personal and political, you’re welcome. If you need support or solidarity in speaking truth to power, you are welcome. If you come for none of the above, but just to have questions answered, you’re welcome. But remember that in being queer and proud we also raise hard questions and be loud, so you gab about the ‘unnatural’ you don’t have a space in our rainbow.

The writer is a city-based activist, in-your-face feminist and a media glutton