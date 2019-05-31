When to quit your job and opt for a start-up  

Rajeev Tamhankar By

Start-ups are intense. Working towards a vision, building a team, planning strategy and sales and then top it with several other tasks like fundraising, PR, business accounting, tax filing etc., all this experience can be overwhelming. At least initially. No wonder a lot of start-up mentors typically advice entrepreneurs to quit their corporate job and start working on their venture full-time.

But not all start-ups typically require you to work full-time from day one. And what we all must understand that everyone’s personal and family’s financial condition is very different. Not everyone can afford to quit a job right away.

Some of us may have dependents or may have a sickness in the family or some responsibilities. Then how can one potentially just quit his or her job and start working on an idea full-time? Also what if you quit your full-time job and then discover few months later that the start-up isn’t working?

Well here’s the good news. While you certainly have to do a lot of above mentioned tasks, they need not be done together. So, they won’t be overwhelming for you from day one. Most of the start-ups these days are app based start-ups. And if yours happens to be one of them then you cannot certainly do any of the above steps before your app is ready and you have initial feedback from few consumers. Then why quit a job for that? Why not build an app alongside work (at home time of course)?

Also do check your employment policy so you don’t end up violating certain terms and conditions. Once launched, go with digital marketing to build some traction and generate feedback (for both B2B and B2C these days you can target clients and customers on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram etc.), and once you have a good feedback, you can quit your job and work on your start-up full-time. You can even hire a chief of staff to oversee operations and ensure smooth work while you process your paycheck.

This way you can minimise the risk and simultaneously build a team. Since you would have your salary at the end of the day, you can use that to finance staff salaries and business initiatives. If salaries cannot be sponsored from your paycheck, then hire freelancers or interns to get the job done.

Keep in mind

Do check your employment policy so you don’t end up violating certain terms and conditions while ideation

For any queries, write to me on Rajeev@tbsplanet.com