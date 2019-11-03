Home Opinions

Insider-out

BJP and Shiv Sena appear like a middle-aged couple, who can’t stop quarrelling but are too old to get new partners. So, can’t do without each other.

Published: 03rd November 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Not 50:50, but Manohar Joshi formula 
BJP and Shiv Sena appear like a middle-aged couple, who can’t stop quarrelling but are too old to get new partners. So, can’t do without each other. Right now, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is ‘hurt’ with his other half, and not quite ready to patch up unless 50 per cent of power-pie is shared. Sena insiders claim Udhav Thackeray is ‘really upset’ that ‘commitment’ is not kept by the partner. That Sena has been made to do all the adjustments over the decades, whether in seat sharing or power sharing or even portfolio sharing in the Centre and the State. In 1995, when the Sena was still the pivot of the alliance, it had kept the CM seat but parted with the most coveted ministries Finance and Home to make BJP happy.

Well, that’s called Manohar Joshi formula in Maharashtra politics, evolved by the first coalition government in the state. Sena’s Joshi was the CM. Thereafter, others too followed the MJ formula. The local BJP, particularly Devendra Fadnavis, Sena alleges, is ‘so full of arrogance’ that even the Manohar Joshi formula is not acceptable to him. Though with 105 seats, BJP’s dependence on Shiv Sena has increased. All eyes are now on the Thackerays...if and when they blink. 

Sonia Gandhi ‘adamant’
The Congress MLAs of Maharashtra are no less upset than the Shiv Sena. The reasons are linked, yet quite different. The MPCC entourage which went to 10 Janpath to impress upon Sonia Gandhi, the ‘need of the hour’, in other words to allow them the flexibility to explore options, came back disheartened. The interim party chief refused to give them a go-ahead to back a Shiv Sena-NCP alliance from ‘outside’.  ‘’She was quite adamant”, a former Congress CM of Maharashtra grimaced.

Not before adding that ‘she’ was driven by north Indian politics, and her interest in safeguarding her own seat in UP! Also, they (the Gandhi family members) are ready to sacrifice the fate and future of the party in the west and the south, to please the ‘Khan Market gang’. Sonia, it seems, told the Maharashtra delegation that the Congress and the Shiv Sena are ideologically incompatible. Plus the Stodgy verdict is awaited. A Muslim leader from the state was sent in, to persuade her yet again. To little avail though. 

In search of a scapegoat 
BJP may have formed a government in Haryana with a deputy — Dushyant Chautala of JJP — in toe, and in likelihood will be sworn back to office in Maharashtra by end of next week, but a quiet blame is on. How did the party come to this pass that it was saddled by a deputy in Haryana and may have to concede more in Maharashtra? From the new central team’s cluelessness to infighting among the local leaders, blame is being apportioned depending on who’s putting it. The party is particularly sore over the losses it incurred in certain constituencies because of ticket distribution faux pas. (Sounds so much like the old Congress!)  

BCCI land 
The land on which the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai stands in Wankhede Stadium, Vinod Mankad Road, belongs to Mumbai Cricket Association. The richie rich sports body has no land of its own in Mumbai, but does have a sprawling 15 acres of land near Kempegowda Airport, Bengaluru. So the moment Sourav Ganguly went for a recce of the site, the local news channels went on an overdrive. Convinced as they were that the new BCCI chief was all set to shift the headquarters to Bengaluru; only to be disillusioned. Not the BCCI, the NCA will be shifting out of Chinnaswamy Stadium to a state-of-the-art facility to come up on the empty acres. Ganguly and Rahul Dravid, meanwhile, met amidst bonhomie, and backslapping. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp