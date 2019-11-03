Home Opinions

Is the joke on us?

Watching this political conundrum unfold brings to mind moments from the recently released film Joker.

Published: 03rd November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' .

A still from Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' . (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

Despite emerging as the single-largest party in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the BJP is still a few paces away from forming the government, thanks to its ally, Shiv Sena, holding it to ransom on account of what appears to be a post-poll demand. Amid all the hullabaloo, statements emerging from the Shiv Sena also suggest that somewhere, it hopes to emerge as the ‘righteous’ one when things conclude. Watching this political conundrum unfold brings to mind moments from the recently released film Joker.

The Todd Phillips-directed standalone origin story of one of the greatest comic book villains of all times, Arthur Fleck aka ‘Joker’, paints a sombre picture of how a mentally disturbed individual transforms into the ‘clown prince of crime’. The anchorless Fleck has experienced emotional turmoil for most of his adult life, and unfortunately, ends up finding an outlet through violent acts. This disturbed man quickly becomes emblematic of what would free society of its troubles and transform the social order. In other words, a deranged individual is pitched as the hero we have been awaiting. 

The way Shiv Sena made new demands in the wake of the election results—rotation of Chief Ministers from both the BJP and Shiv Sena—and at the same time maintained that it didn’t indulge in politics of power or the appointment of politicians and business scions as heads of sports bodies et al, offers some of the instances in the recent past where two contradicting thoughts emerge from the same source. While this is nothing wrong in holding opposing thoughts, F Scott Fitzgerald believed that it was a test of first-rate intelligence, and these are not with that intention. On the contrary, such posturing is done in the hope of presenting an unbiased stance and emerging as a ‘hero’ even if you lose. 

Take a look around, you’d notice that heroes across various fields have been constantly hurled at the masses in the hope that they would make the millions see the light. Moreover, in an environment where mass media and think tanks have become synonymous with ‘collective consciousness’, an individual finds it utterly frustrating to do the right thing. Thanks to successful programming of the mind, many of us are willing to be fooled into thinking or responding in a certain way if that makes things easy.

As the narrative unfolds in Joker, we realise, or at least ought to, that ‘society’ places a high premium on doing the ‘right’ thing, and while you ponder what is right or not, you forget the bigger question —who defines the right and wrong? Philosophers have mused that there are two ways of getting things wrong, one where you believe what is false and the other where you refuse to believe what is true. Towards the end of Joker, Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) smiles at what has unfolded, but the bigger joke was not that he is seen as a messiah. Instead, what makes him crack is that no one understands what they are following.  
gautam@chintamani.org

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Assembly polls BJP Shiv Sena
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp