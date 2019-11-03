Home Opinions

On the ease of doing democracy

Civilization, as Will Durant documents, involves a transcendence of the tribal way of life in which tribe-against-tribe was the norm.

Published: 03rd November 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

It has become second nature to opposition parties in India to bark up the wrong tree.

It has become second nature to opposition parties in India to bark up the wrong tree.

I turn to classics to decode the present. Daniel Defoe’s novel Robinson Crusoe (1719) is one such. It recounts the experiences of a shipwrecked sailor, Robinson. Stranded on an island where he is its lone inhabitant, he feels safe and at home, until he chances upon a human footprint on the shore. Insecurity overwhelms him at once. The ‘threat perception’ colours and controls his awareness and actions.  He goes to irrational extremes to ‘defend’ himself against unknown dangers; and dismantles some of the facilities he had created for his welfare. He fortifies himself against he knows not what, and, ironically, makes his house difficult to access even for himself. 

A strategic use of fear holds immense scope for manipulating public sentiments and directing individual choices. It is nearly infinite in democratic politics, where it yields astronomical dividends. All the more so when ‘ease’ becomes the operative consideration at all levels of life: from copying in examinations to excluding optimum VVPAT verification of EVM data on the alibi that it is time-consuming. The influence of fear will be less decisive in a way of life inured to hardships. 

It has become second nature to opposition parties in India to bark up the wrong tree. The BJP does not need the charity of EVMs or election commissioners to be an invincible election-winning, opposition-crushing juggernaut. The opposition parties do no help their cause by harbouring this notion. Their second self-paralysing misconception is that the BJP is beating them down with the sledge-hammer of hyper-nationalism.

This is facetious. Historically, nationalism, which sustained our struggle for freedom from the British yoke, is the patrimony of the Indian National Congress. The trump card the BJP is playing is not nationalism per se, but the psychology of insecurity-breeding otherness for which nationalism is used as the catalyst. This is poignantly ironic. A century ago, the Congress used nationalism to render India British-mukt. Today the BJP is using a different brand of nationalism to make India Congress-mukt! The Congress, on its part, refuses to read what is bludgeoning it! 
So, we return to Robinson Crusoe.

Defoe’s insight is that the tribal instinct lurks below the surface of civilized psyche. Civilization, as Will Durant documents, involves a transcendence of the tribal way of life in which tribe-against-tribe was the norm. This is reflected in Hobbes’ idea of life in nature as ‘every man against his neighbour’. The state emerges as the guarantor of individual and collective security. The tribal element lurks in our psyche below the level of consciousness. It stays there like subterranean ‘black gold’, waiting to be extracted by those who have the means and the enterprise. Two strategies are used for this purpose. 

The first involves manipulation of the external environment — especially public opinion — using ideologically charged triggers in the form of wounded historical memories. It is quite easy, for example, to pit against each other two communities living in peace and amity for decades by sowing seeds of mutual suspicion. Suspicion activates alienation; and alienation breeds fear. In this, the role of the media can be vital or fatal to democracy. Principled journalism is predicated on truth. Truth is to fear what light is to darkness. Truth fortifies citizens; untruth weakens and nudges them towards collective paranoia. Obsession with security is a sign of collective disarray; not of courage or social health. 

The second strategy is subtler; and it is directed towards the psychic environment — the domain of feelings, prejudices and responses of individuals. Once a prejudice is infused, it remains in the subconscious as a control-box of reality. Everything is thereafter dictated and distorted by it. Instances are reported, for example, from the US of white parents, who have blacks in the neighbourhood, beginning to feel insecure when baby girls are born to them. “When a daughter was born to me,” writes a contemporary American psychologist, “I began to feel that the local community is dangerous and that we needed to shift to a safer area.” There was no change in the crime graph. Only an inner stereotype got activated.   

What makes this dangerous is that most individuals are unaware of these psychic forces at play. They mistake subjective anxieties for objective realities; all the more so when a threat to security is hyped up by the media and state agencies. Freedom of will, writes Nietzsche in Human, All Too Human, is a figment of human vanity. The idea that we examine, process and interpret external information correctly and act according to rational principles is, insists Nietzsche, a naive myth. Our conscious, intentional control over our responses is alarmingly limited. We are vulnerable! This is nothing new. Behaviourist psychology from the time of Skinner and Watson has maintained that behaviour is, for the most part, outside ‘conscious’ individual control.

We carry ‘fear centres’ in our brain. Research studies have proved that conservatives have comparatively larger fear centres. They are apt to be more obsessed with security than liberals. Fear makes us flee. The direction of its pull is diametrically opposite to that of development. So, it is either fear or development. The two can never go together. Fear is regressive. It is implanted in public consciousness best by playing up ‘security’. Hyping up security aggravates insecurity and activates fear. Once fear infects the public sphere, citizens become habituated to inventing dangers that do not exist. No choice made under the influence of fear can be free or fair. Such choices are not ‘personal’. An insecurity-obsessed individual doesn’t choose for himself; he endorses predetermined choices. His freedom of choice is illusory.

This reality is smoke-screened with popular passions, with hero-worship as its nucleus, aided and abetted by partisan media, which, in turn, is fed with event-triggers as grist to the mill. The resultant potent mix readily anaesthetizes citizens to their predicament. It is an exciting prospect for ruling elites all over the world as it deflects attention from good governance. This is the open secret of the ease of doing democracy; and it is not unique to the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp