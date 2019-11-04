Home Opinions

Tale of two tragedies: Bane of banners and killing fields of borewells

Banners and borewells have sunk Tamil Nadu into a state of despair.

Published: 04th November 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Subhashri and Sujith Wilson

Subhashri and Sujith Wilson

Banners and borewells have sunk Tamil Nadu into a state of despair. Two recent accidents caused by irresponsible conduct that is loaded with apathy and topped with negligence, sparked off an outrage that even reached the courtroom. As of now, it has led to a resolve to ensure such irresponsibility is not tolerated anymore.

The first tragedy struck in September when a banner erected by a party functionary for a marriage function fell on a 23-year-old woman, Subhasri, when she was riding a two-wheeler. She lost her balance and was run over by a water tanker.

The second disaster eclipsed the festival of lights, when a 2-year-old boy, Sujith Wilson, lay dead and decomposed after he slipped into a borewell that was carelessly camouflaged by soil that loosened with continuous rains. The 90-hour-long rescue efforts came to naught, plunging his family and the entire nation into mourning. 

Giant cut-outs of filmstars and politicians have always dotted the landscape of Tamil Nadu. The year was 2017; month: October. The Madras High Court banned hoardings, commercial or political, on the streets. A month later, a 32-year-old man was run over by a corporation truck in Coimbatore after he fell on the road when his bike rammed into an arch erected for a political function. Twenty-three months later, a banner erected by a party functionary for a wedding became a death knell for the 23-year-old Chennai techie.

After the Coimbatore tragedy, the Madras High Court directed the government to ensure that photos or pictures of persons who are alive are not put up on banners, flex boards or sign-boards. The fiat came as a major setback for Tamil Nadu where banners have always been the mode of expression on medians, from birthdays to weddings of family members. Add to that giant flex banners of filmstars along with mug shots of their respective zone’s fan club secretaries; and fans pouring gallons of milk on cut-outs on the first day of their hero’s film release, completing the ritual with showering petals and paying their camphor-lit obeisance.

ALSO READ: Subashri's father moves Madras High Court demanding Rs one crore compensation

After Subhasri’s death, the two major political parties in the state, the AIADMK and the DMK, filed affidavits in the Madras High Court saying they have restrained their cadre from erecting cut-outs, flex boards or banners that could cause hindrance to the public. Film stars asked their fans not to erect cut-outs.

However, the DMK could not resist the temptation of erecting a flex banner at Vikravandi Assembly constituency before the bypolls in October. A contempt petition was filed, for which the bench has sought a response from the DMK.

The second tragedy that struck a day before Deepavali left the state and the nation in mourning because the victim of a carelessly unattended, 600-foot borewell was a two-year-old boy. Rescue teams managed to recover the boy’s decomposed body four days after he slipped into the borewell in Nadukattupati town of Tiruchirapalli district.

The National Disaster Response Force and state forces tried drilling their way to reach Sujith, fighting geological forces like hard rock-bed and waiting for a miracle to happen. Hours of anxiety-riddled frayed nerves sparked anger among people over the complacency of the system that had left unused borewells open or loosely shut.

ALSO READ: Not Rs 11 crore, Sujith's rescue op cost only Rs 5 lakh, 5,000 litres of diesel: Collector

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board then got its act together and instructed officials to immediately convert all abandoned dry borewells into rainwater harvesting structures, with a penalty warning.

If only the state had followed the 2010 Supreme Court guidelines on borewells, which included barbed wire or any other fencing around them, adequate warning signs nearby, closing them with caps and filling them up with clay or pebbles, Sujith wouldn’t have lost his life. The court had directed that the guidelines be sent to all state governments for compliance, yet the Executive chose to sleep over them. Is it too much to ask to value life?

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subhasri National Disaster Response Force Sujith Wilson
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp