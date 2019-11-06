Home Opinions

Vellore’s magnificent Vijayanagara-era temple

The Kalyana-mandapa within the temple has many carvings of various deities, as well as an intricately designed ceiling with lotus patterns

Published: 06th November 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

One of the landmarks of Vellore is the majestic fort, inside which is located the beautiful temple for Shiva dedicated to Jalakanteshwarar. The temple was built in the reign of Chinna Bomma Nayaka (also known as Veluri Bommi Nripati), a chieftain of Vellore who ruled in the 16th century AD. This was at a time when a very large part of south India was being ruled by Emperor Sadasiva Raya of the Vijayanagara dynasty.

The entrance to this temple, which is constructed in the late Vijayanagara style of architecture, is via two gopurams. The outer gopuram is a stately one, about 15 m high and having seven storeys. Inside it are sculptures of Chinna Bomma Nayaka and Sadasiva Raya with palms pressed together as though praying to the deity in the temple.

The Kalyana-mandapa, or the hundred-pillar hall, is the most eye-catching feature of this temple. Just like similar hundred-pillar halls in the Ranganatha Swami temple in Srirangam, in the Varadaraja Perumal temple, Kanchipuram and other temples in Tamil Nadu, this mandapa in Vellore too, is an exquisite piece of architecture, studded with numerous very well-wrought sculptures on the monolithic pillars. The outer pillars have the typical Vijayanagara rearing-horse and yali motifs, while the pillars on the inside have many carvings of various deities. The ceiling of this mandapa is particularly beautiful, with lotus designs and also the Ashta-dik-palas (guardians of the eight directions), each on the respective mount (vahana). That these were originally painted can be seen from traces of paint found on these sculptures.

The main sanctum for Jalakanteshwara faces east, with two huge door-guardians (dvarapalakas) at the entrance. This sanctum has a prakaram (enclosure) around it, while there is also a large outer prakaram. Goddess Parvati is worshipped in this temple as Akhilandeshwari. Inscriptions mention that seven villages near this area were once granted to the deity of this temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp