Don’t litter glitter

CHENNAI : Halloween season is nearly upon us and along with it glitter make-up and sparkly alien cheekbones. Glitter and I have had a long-standing toxic relationship, one which I wished I knew better about earlier. The big secret is out: sparkles aren’t too sparkly for our planet. These aren’t biodegradable, so they essentially just endlessly pile up.Tiny micro plastics pass through water filter action systems, sail out to sea, find home in a fish and get cozy in the giant swirling island of garbage in the Pacific Ocean. It’s not good for our planet, it’s not great for your skin and it’s certainly not helping your Instagram cause either.

Most brands, however, find it convenient to gloss over this fact because well, glitter is pretty. I put on my Investigator Glasses and learned that the loophole in the ban is that micro plastics can’t be used in exfoliants and cleansing products. This means that the make-up world is free to litter glitter as it pleases. You’re not doing the planet any favours if you don’t wash it off in the shower either. Using a make-up wipe and tossing it in the trash along with the sparkly stuff still means that it will still end in up in massive landfills.

The most annoying thing about glitter make-up though, is that we have a biodegradable, just as good and just as sparkly option. To you, I present glitter made from plants. It doesn’t stick around on our planet forever and works just as well as standard glitter. Brands like Victoria Beckham Beauty, Gypsy Sport and Glossier have wonderful eco-friendly options to pick from.

I also understand that it can be a little hard to find, and you clearly won’t find it at local stores. I pre-ordered mine for Halloween online (don’t ask me what I’m going as) and am quite excited about it too. If you want to get glossy without having to go through the hassle of looking for biodegradable glitter, look for a mineral shimmer instead. Lush and The Body Shop have some fantastic options.

I really implore you, beauty enthusiasts: can we give up the glitter, please? Let’s stop producing it, promoting and purchasing it. Ask better questions and ask for better things.

Swap your make-up wipe and cotton pads for a reusable make-up removing cloths. Swap plastic razors for metal safety razors. Use a bamboo toothbrush and get reusable cotton buds. Ask for better things. It’s all of our little efforts that come together to turn the wheel. Oh, what a gleeful thought!