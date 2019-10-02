Home Opinions

Telling lies? No, mama

There’s nothing worse than getting caught in a lie by your kids.

Published: 02nd October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

“What are you eating?”
“Frealsdj,” I say, shoving crumbs of chocolate chip cookie into my mouth. 
‘What did you say?”
Glug glug glug. Always wash down the evidence with water. I watch CSI, people. “Nothing. I said nothing.”
“You have a chocolate chip on your chin, Amma.”
“That’s a mole.”
‘Like a rat?’ 
Is my son throwing shade at me?  “No. Like a beauty spot.”
“Hmm. A melting beauty spot. It’s just shifted position in the last two seconds.”
My brain tells my tongue it’s a sin to waste a perfectly good chocolate chip, so my tongue obeys, and flicks out to rescue the chocolatey delight before it falls to the floor.
“Did you just eat your beauty spot?’”
“It was edible.”
“Really? What was it made of?”
“Broccoli.”
“I don’t believe you.”
“Well, too bad. The only evidence there was, is now in my stomach.”
“There’s an empty cookie box in your hand.”
“This? No. This isn’t a cookie box.”
Peers closer. “You’re right, Amma. It’s an ice-cream carton. Can I have some?”
“It’s an old carton. From like a year ago.”
“Looks new to me.”
“No, no. It’s super old. We should get your eyes tested. Like right now. Go put your shoes on.”
“You seem to be in a hurry to leave.”
“We should go before your eyesight gets worse and you mistake this hair tie of mine for liquorice chews.” Damn it. Shut up before you incriminate yourself more, woman. 
“I’m thirsty. Can I have some chocolate milk first?”
“What chocolate milk?”
“The one you bought two days ago.”
“Oh. That one. Yeah, I needed to make a model 3D city for work immediately so I had to empty that out.”
“A model 3D city for work?”
“Yes.”
“Ok. Where did you empty it?”
“Into my mouth. Wasting food is bad. You know that.”
“Can I see your model city?”
“Woody ate it.”
“The dog?”
“Yes. You know you should take him down for a walk now.”
“He’s sleeping.”
“Wake him up. He won’t mind.”
“The last time I did that he growled at me. And you yelled at me.”
“I won’t yell. I promise.”
“But what if he growls?”
“Well, I can’t speak on behalf of the dog. That wouldn’t be right of me. But don’t let that stop you. Go on.”
Comes back crying. “He growled at me.”
“Here — have a chocolate chip cookie.”
“That’s a piece of broccoli.”
“Not if you don’t want it to be.”
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, may we all follow in the steps of the Mahatma and always tell the truth. Unless there’s chocolate and children involved — then all bets are off.

