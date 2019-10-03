Home Opinions

Take care of your teeth

Mouth is our body’s initial point of contact with the nutrients you consume.

Published: 03rd October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Mouth is our body’s initial point of contact with the nutrients you consume. So what you put in your mouth impacts not only your general health but also that of your teeth and gums. In fact, if your nutrition is poor, the first signs often show up in your mouth. For example, deficiencies of the B vitamins, iron and zinc will be detected first in the mouth. 

The foods you choose and how often you eat can affect your general health and the health of your teeth and gums, too. If you consume too many sugar-filled sodas, sweetened fruit drinks or non-nutritious snacks, you could be at risk for tooth decay. Diet and nutrition play a vital role in tooth development, bone strength and the prevention and management of diseases of the oral cavity.

Good oral hygiene is important in reducing tooth decay, dental cavities and other ailments. To maintain a balanced diet, eat a variety of foods from each of the five major food groups and limit the number of snacks you eat. If you do snack, choose cheese, raw vegetables, plain yogurt or a piece of fruit.

DIET AND TOOTH DECAY
The foods and beverages you consume can have a direct influence on the incidence and progression of tooth decay, depending upon:
 The form of food — whether its liquid, solid, sticky or slow to dissolve makes a difference.
 How often you eat sugary foods and beverages and how often you eat or drink acidic foods and beverages.
 The nutritional make-up of the food.
 The combination of the foods you eat and the order in which you eat them.
 Medical conditions you may have, such as gastrointestinal reflux and eating disorders, which can increase the risk of cavities and weakened teeth.

tips for healthy teeth
Limit having snacks at bedtime. As there will not be much saliva production while sleeping, these foods will stick all over the teeth. Saliva helps wash foods from the mouth and lessens the effects of acids, which can harm teeth and cause cavities.
 Reduce or restrict the consumption of aerated drinks as these foods promote tooth erosion and increase the risk of tooth cavities.
 Include more dairy products in food like milk, curd, cheese, yoghurt which enhances the calcium content and helps in remineralisation and strengthening of teeth.
 Improve the fluid intake with and between all the meals and snacks.
 Phosphorus-rich foods such as meat, poultry, fish, milk and eggs help to strengthen your teeth and contain valuable protein.
 Fruits and vegetables are an important part of any balanced diet, and they are also good for your teeth. Since they are high in water and fibre, they help balance the sugars they contain and help to clean your teeth. Chewing also helps to stimulate saliva production.
 Nuts contain protein and minerals important for overall health and stimulates saliva production, which can reduce your risk for tooth decay.
 Foods high in sugar are particularly common cause of tooth decay. You do not need to avoid them altogether, but making them a treat rather than a staple will help protect your teeth for years to come. Consider adding some foods low in sugar to your regular meal plan to increase both your family’s general health and that of their teeth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp