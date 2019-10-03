Time to step out of line

archanaa seker By

CHENNAI : Actor Alex Borstein won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys this year for the show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In her acceptance speech, she spoke about her grandmother, an immigrant and Holocaust survivor. “She was in line to be shot into a pit and she said, “What happens if I step out of line,” and he said, “I don’t have the heart to shoot you, but somebody will,” and she stepped out of line, and for that I and my children are here,” she said. “So step out of line, ladies. Step out of line.”

I haven’t been able to get that phrase out of my head. To truly and freely step out of line when we are brought up being told never to toe the line and never stick out, what a revolution it will be! But how does one do it is another question that’s been plaguing me, for this line seems very much like the glass ceiling, if the latter will bump against one’s head, the former can burn down half a leg to discipline.

Take Greta Thunberg, a young woman willing the world to take the climate crisis seriously, and another person who made a fantastic speech recently. At the UN an emotional Greta said, “How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words”. And what did a young person speaking the clearest and loudest language in a world on the brink of destruction receive? Hate. Rude words and dismissals, lashing out and labels (by middle-aged men), all heaped upon a teenager who speaks wiser than many with experience three times her age.

Take all the women who have said #MeToo in the last two years. The numbers who have been shamed or silenced, lost their jobs and families, lost sleep and happiness stun. That most of the accused continue in their positions with institutions and other men covering up for them, that they remain un-cancelled, that due processes are long languishing processes, that justice is a matter of memory, that life goes on and the case drags on for the women who spoke up are all startling revelations.

But the recent climate strikes say another, hopeful story — one in which more young people are willing to strike schools to save the planet and take to the streets to get their politicians to act. The #MeToo movement has changed us forever too, seen from another, brighter angle — more women speak up, many kinds of women are speaking up, trade unions are organising around sexual harassment, more men worry, more of us ask the right questions - all because one woman decided to step out of line and say “Me too”.

I suppose then that ‘punishment’ is the system sitting up and taking note; the coercion is a manifestation of its fear. The small push is working, somewhere, sometimes, but it is, and it will slowly take over. For that ladies, we each need to step out of line, every day, everywhere. By not covering up, not closing our legs, being loud, and asking for it, taking up space and using that voice; by eating our feelings if we feel like it, by never swallowing but trying to spit it out, by wearing the pants proudly (do it with the elastic), by never ‘washing’ our mouths, by bleeding, and saying no, speaking up so we leave no one behind and sometimes, stepping out of the line that burns us by ‘doing nothing’, withdrawing smiles and sex and being savage.