A healthy gut for a good feeling

Bloating is when your stomach feels swollen or enlarged after eating. It is usually caused by gas or other digestive issues. Bloating is quite common these days and almost half of the population complains of having a bloated tummy or stomach. It is a symptom of an actual medical condition, but it is usually caused by the diet.

There is a type of sugar compound present in the food called FODMAP (fermentable oligo-, di-, mono-saccharides and polyols). They are short-chain carbohydrates that escape digestion and are then fermented by gut bacteria in the colon. Gas is a byproduct of this process. However, for individuals with irritable bowel syndrome, another type of gas is formed during the fermentation process. This may cause major discomfort, with symptoms like bloating, flatulence, cramping and diarrhoea.

There are other compounds also present in food which plays a role in causing bloating such as lactose, gluten and fructans. Some of the food items rich in these components include beans, lentils, wheat, onions, barley, rye, broccoli and dairy products.

However, there is a solution to reduce bloating from occurring often and here are some foods which can help:

Coconut water: It is rich in electrolytes and also has a detoxifying effect. It is a great way to flush out sodium from your body and thereby keeps you from bloating. Consume at least one glass of coconut water daily if you have no medical condition.

Bananas: They are packed with electrolytes such as potassium which plays a role in maintaining electrolyte balance in the body .

Garlic: Garlic has properties that stimulate the gastric system thereby relieving one from bloating. Mince a few garlic pods, saute them in olive oil and eat them. Avoid eating garlic with other food items as that may cause more gas and bloating.

Fennel seeds: Fennel seeds have been used for centuries to benefit digestion and relieve bloating. You can also add them to your food or chew some post-meal.

Ginger: It is commonly known to ease uncomfortable tummies and aid digestion. Many researches have been done and it has been proven that ginger has a muscle relaxant quality that allows the body to expel gas easily. The best way to use ginger is by adding it to gas-producing foods like beans and lentils.

Yogurt: Natural yogurt contains lactobacillus acidophilus. These probiotic bacteria live in the gastrointestinal tract where they aid digestion and fight the overgrowth of harmful bacteria, thereby preventing bloating. It is best to include two portions of low fat yogurt in your diet every day.

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic