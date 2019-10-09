Home Opinions

Eat this veggie for healthy eyes

The medicinal/traditional Honagone soppu is botanically known as Alternanthera sessilis and belongs to the Amaranthaceae family.

Published: 09th October 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Those with eye issues can try Honagone Soppu or Ponnaganti as it is known in Kannada and in Telugu respectively.

Those with eye issues can try Honagone Soppu or Ponnaganti as it is known in Kannada and in Telugu respectively.

The name of this plant in Tamil is Ponnanganni meaning ‘golden eye’, which itself describes its importance. Those with eye issues can try Honagone Soppu or Ponnaganti as it is known in Kannada and in Telugu respectively. According to reports, consuming the leaves or the aerial parts of this plant will keep away any eye-related complaints and will provide clear vision even in old-age. Oral administration of the filtrate of the steamed inflorescences of this plant can cure night blindness.

Nowadays, in most vegetable markets across the country, an invasive weed that has lethal properties is sold under the name Honagone soppu or Ponnaganni or Ponnaganti. It is essential to provide the exo-macro-morphological key feature to distinguish both species.

The medicinal/traditional Honagone soppu is botanically known as Alternanthera sessilis and belongs to the Amaranthaceae family. It is a prostrate, much-branched herb, often forming mats on the substratum. It grows on moist localities along water courses, throughout the warmer parts of our country.

Branches are smooth, and end in branchlets with two lines of hair; the nodes are often hairy. The differentiating feature is the presence and absence of the stalk of the inflorescences as shown in the images.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp