Madras Eye is on the rise

CHENNAI: The incidence of conjunctivitis, popularly known as Madras Eye, is rising rapidly, especially among children, in Chennai, following the change in weather. While conjunctivitis is usually a minor eye infection, it can develop into a serious problem if not diagnosed and treated promptly. People should avoid self-medication and consult an eye specialist.

The disease is usually a viral or bacterial infection of the conjunctiva — the thin, protective membrane that covers the surface of the eyeball. But not all conjunctivitis are infectious. Allergic conjunctivitis results from the allergy to pollen or dust.

Common symptoms are irritation, watering, red eyes, sticky discharge and sensitivity to light. When the cornea is infected, it can result in blurred vision. Conjunctivitis is highly contagious and spreads via personal items like towels, pillow covers and make-up. Hence, isolation of patients is important. Infected patients should only use paper napkins to wipe out discharge from their eyes and dispose of the napkins immediately. They should discard old contact lenses and start using new ones only after consulting doctors. They should wash their hands frequently.

Since conjunctivitis spreads rapidly in closed environments, people should not venture out until the discharge is stopped.

The writer is a senior eye specialist with Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals, Chennai.