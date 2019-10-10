Home Opinions

The concept of affordable loss

It is said that once an experiment was done on chess grandmasters. During their games, they were asked to narrate whatever is going on in their mind.

Published: 10th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Entrepreneurs take risks” — we all have heard this from someone or the other. But how much risk? — This is something no one really knows. Do they take the risk equivalent of speeding the car enough to not get busted or do they risk to the magnitude of jumping outside of a running car? Different people have different opinions on the amount of risk an entrepreneur takes or needs to take. Then how can an entrepreneur decide what to do and what not to? Here is the affordable loss principle that can come to rescue.

To keep it simple, affordable loss means a loss that you can afford. Whenever an entrepreneur takes a decision, he must think ‘will this risk cause my company to go bankrupt or will this loss be bearable?’ If the loss is bearable, it can be worth exploring if the upside is high and has good probability. Palletronell defines it as: “Make a commitment in advance to how much you can afford to loose and stick to it. This principle can be applied in many decision situations to get over inertia. Ask yourself, what can I possibly lose on this decision or by taking this action and is that affordable to me? If it is an affordable loss and the potential gains are large you should go for it. For example, initiating contacts with other people has a very low cost but high upside. By using this principle, you kill failures early and you cumulate success by leveraging on what works.”

It is said that once an experiment was done on chess grandmasters. During their games, they were asked to narrate whatever is going on in their mind. When a study of their thought process was done, it was found that they worked on affordable loss principle. That is, unlike popular belief, they were not thinking many, many steps ahead; but instead, their main focus was whether their next move will cost them the game or will it be a risk that is affordable.

This can make your decision-making process easy. We entrepreneurs face financial, employment-related, taxation, legal and so many other challenges every single day that it sometimes becomes overwhelming to decide what risk to take and what not to. Especially this problem becomes more pronounced for solo founders, because they don’t even have someone to bounce off their ideas. That is where affordable loss principle can come to rescue. Hope this helps you in your decision making process too.

For any queries, write to me on tamhankarrajeev@gmail.com

Rajeev Tamhankar

@rajeevtamhankar

The writer is IIT-R Alumnus, Entrepreneur of The Year’17 (Print Business) and the founder of TBS Planet

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp