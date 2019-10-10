Vishnu temple near Chennai’s cultural hub

Chithra Madhavan By

Mylapore, one of Chennai’s most ancient places, is home to a number of temples, many of which are dedicated to Vishnu. One such temple is for Venkatesa Perumal in Mandaveli, near Mylapore. The main entrance to the temple, as well as the central sanctum-sanctorum (garbha-griha), face west. Venkatesa Perumal, the principal deity of this temple (moola-vigraha) is in a standing pose with four arms. The upper hands hold the conch (sankha) and discus (chakra) while the lower right hand is in the gesture of giving boons to devotees (varada hasta) and the lower left hand is resting near the thigh (uru hasta).

On the lintel above the doorway of the principal sanctum is a sculpture of Vishnu reclining on five-hooded Adisesha, with Goddesses Lakshmi and Bhudevi near the feet and Brahma emanating from the navel. Usually these lintels have sculptures of Gaja Laskhmi and the one in this temple is rare. Vishnu is surrounded by celestial sages (rishis) while Garuda is near the head and Anjaneya near the feet. Although this image not ancient, it is an exquisite and eye-catching one.

In front of the principal shrine is a renovated mandapa attached to which is a small sanctum for Garuda in prayerful pose (anjali hasta). In the enclosure to the rear of the main sanctum, are the shrines for Goddess Lakshmi, worshipped as Alarmelmangai Thayar and one for Andal.

On either side of the main gopuram, on the inside, are two small sanctums for Hanuman and for Sudarsana (Chakrattalvar), the personification of the discus of Vishnu.

The vimanam above the Hanuman sanctum has beautiful stucco sculptures of Kodandarama (Rama holding the bow), Lakshmana and Sita, all seen standing with Hanuman kneeling before them. The image of Sanjeevi Anjaneya is enshrined within. The small gopuram above the entrance is also studded with beautiful stucco sculptures.

Goddess Lakshmi

This deity is worshipped as Alarmelmangai Thayar

Name of vimanam

The vimana above the main sanctum is called Srinivasa Vimana

Important festival

Annual Brahmotsavam is celebrated for 10 days in the Tamil month of Panguni (mid-March-mid-April).

