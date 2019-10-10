Home Opinions

Vishnu temple near Chennai’s cultural hub

At this temple, Lord Vishnu reclines on a five-hooded Adisesha with Goddesses Lakshmi and Bhudevi near the feet and Brahma emanating from the navel

Published: 10th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Venkatesa Perumal temple  Chithra Madhavan

Mylapore, one of Chennai’s most ancient places, is home to a number of temples, many of which are dedicated to Vishnu. One such temple is for Venkatesa Perumal in Mandaveli, near Mylapore. The main entrance to the temple, as well as the central sanctum-sanctorum (garbha-griha), face west. Venkatesa Perumal, the principal deity of this temple (moola-vigraha) is in a standing pose with four arms. The upper hands hold the conch (sankha) and discus (chakra) while the lower right hand is in the gesture of giving boons to  devotees (varada hasta) and the lower left hand is resting near the thigh (uru hasta).

On the lintel above the doorway of the principal sanctum is a sculpture of Vishnu reclining on five-hooded Adisesha, with Goddesses Lakshmi and Bhudevi near the feet and Brahma emanating from the navel. Usually these lintels have sculptures of Gaja Laskhmi and the one in this temple is rare. Vishnu is surrounded by celestial sages (rishis) while Garuda is near the head and Anjaneya  near the feet. Although this image not ancient, it is an exquisite and eye-catching one.

In front of the principal shrine is a renovated mandapa attached to which is a small sanctum for Garuda in prayerful pose (anjali hasta). In the enclosure to the rear of the main sanctum, are the shrines for Goddess Lakshmi, worshipped as Alarmelmangai Thayar and one for Andal.

On either side of the main gopuram, on the inside, are two small sanctums for Hanuman and for Sudarsana (Chakrattalvar), the personification of the discus of Vishnu.

The vimanam above the Hanuman sanctum has beautiful stucco sculptures of Kodandarama (Rama holding the bow), Lakshmana and Sita, all seen standing with Hanuman kneeling before them. The image of Sanjeevi Anjaneya is enshrined within. The small gopuram above the entrance is also studded with beautiful stucco sculptures.

Goddess Lakshmi
This deity is worshipped as Alarmelmangai Thayar

Name of vimanam
The vimana above the main sanctum is called Srinivasa Vimana

Important festival
Annual Brahmotsavam is celebrated for 10 days in the Tamil month of Panguni (mid-March-mid-April).

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp