Home Opinions

Who should India give citizenship to?

We need to understand the dangers in Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, and take in just the persecuted adherents of Indian-origin religions

Published: 15th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Tapas Ranjan

India, that is Bharat, …” When the framers of our Constitution used those words in that sequence in its very first article, they were conscious of certain facts: One, India is just a new name of our country Bharat, the homeland of our millennia-old civilisation that gave birth to four major religions—Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism and Sikhism—which primarily informed our ancient civilisational ethos; two, the Indian state is the inheritor and trustee of our ancient civilisation; three, the Preambular exhortation of “unity and integrity of the Nation” has a civilisational connotation as deep ties bind us spatially and inter-generationally spanning yugas. Thus they were cognisant of India as a civilisational nation, whose unity and integrity was primarily informed by Sanatana Dharma eons before they framed the Constitution.

Even though Hindus constitute the world’s third largest religious group with more than a billion-strong population, there is not even one Hindu state in the world. India being the only country with a Hindu majority (except for smaller Nepal) and the only homeland for adherents of Indian-origin religions (except Buddhists), it goes without saying it has a civilisational responsibility towards them. It’s an unfortunate reality that Hindus (which includes Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs as per Article 25) suffer persecution in some nations. But even those who escaped to India have long been suffering for want of citizenship—essential for dignified living.

As per the TRIPS agreement, Parliament enacted Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, to protect material goods. If there could be so much anxiety for ephemeral material objects, should we not show an equal if not greater concern to protect the persecuted people who are carriers of religious traditions that originated in India and informed our ancient civilisation for millennia?

The BJP in its 2014 election manifesto promised, “India shall remain a natural home for persecuted Hindus and they shall be welcome to seek refuge here.” Accordingly, Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 (CAB-2016) was introduced in Parliament, which has since lapsed. Given that the final NRC in Assam has left the citizenship status of many in limbo, the passing of a new CAB assumes greater significance. In this context it is necessary to understand the shortcomings and national security dangers in CAB-2016 and overcome them in a new Bill so that it does not get mired in litigation, and the long-suffering persecuted people of Indian-origin religions get citizenship expeditiously.

Firstly, CAB-2016 dealt with religious persecution in only three countries, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. It cannot be said that persecution of adherents of Indian-origin religions is or will be limited to these nations. There are reports of attacks on Hindus in Fiji, of the vulnerable status of Hindus in Malaysia, Indonesia, etc. So the law should factor in all eventualities and include all countries. 

Secondly, CAB-2016 included all minorities in those three countries. This doesn’t make sense. For, India has no civilisational obligation towards persecuted people of non-Indian origin religions. We have been magnanimous to others like Jews and Zoroastrian-Parsis who were persecuted. But Jews now have their own homeland. And persecuted Christians and Muslims can seek refuge in any of the about 100 Christian or Christian-majority and about 50 Islamic countries respectively. We cannot afford to burden an already overpopulated India. The honourable PM in his 2019 Independence Day rightly flagged population explosion. So it is prudent to limit citizenship only to persecuted adherents of Indian-origin religions and Parsis.

Thirdly, extending benefit to all ‘minorities’ in the three nations is fraught with danger. It imposes an avoidable self-inflicted responsibility on India towards all minorities, whether or not they follow Indian-origin religions. If the aim is to reopen issues of Partition with regard to minorities on our borders, then Afghanistan’s inclusion defies logic. If it is to provide succour to persecuted people of Indian-origin religions, then the inclusion of Christians undermines that. The exclusion of Tamil minorities (mostly Hindus) of Sri Lanka, who also complain of persecution, is inexplicable. Thus neither classification (only three nations or minorities) meets the doctrine of intelligible differentia.

Fourthly, the word ‘minority’ in CAB-2016 has an inclusive definition. So, by simple interpretation Ahamdis can become eligible. And if Myanmar is included in the countries’ list, the minority Rohingyas can qualify for citizenship. Thus, a measure to protect persecuted people of Indian-origin religions could become a legal route for demographic aggression.Fifthly, experts have raised questions regarding CAB’s constitutional validity. For a law to survive judicial review, it has to have an enabling provision of the Constitution. 

Lastly, since religious persecution is the basis for grant of citizenship, any subsequent conversion to non-Indian origin religions repudiates that very basis. Moreover, it is not difficult to fake one’s religion to gain Indian citizenship fraudulently. So, without stringent safeguards, it could end up as a legal route for demographic invasion, which CAB-2016 did not factor in.

A law of this nature cannot afford even a minor loophole. It has to be firewalled well to withstand judicial scrutiny. So it is imperative to amend the Constitution by inserting a new Article 11A to enable amendment to the Citizenship Act limiting citizenship to the persecuted Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs and Parsis from any country, with stringent safeguards against misuse by providing for termination of citizenship with consequent disabilities including deportation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp