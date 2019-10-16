Home Opinions

Peel you, peel me

They are like the pumpkin spiced lattes for your skin!

In a world which, more often than not, resembles a giant ball of crap — at 15, the last thing my parents wanted was to get cable and have me get ideas from four fictional women — Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York. Tragically (for them) a lot of my life’s lessons come from Sex and The City: ranging from sequelsaretheworst. org, female friendships and more importantly: chemical peels. Do you remember that one episode in Season 5 where Samantha decides to get a ‘freshening peel’, days before an event, which goes horribly, horribly wrong? It put chemical peels on the map and also struck fear in the hearts of women everywhere. It also conjures up images of Nicholas Cage peeling Travolta’s ACTUAL skin in Face Off — which’d be a nope from me, thank you very much. I’m a huge advocate of chemical exfoliation though. It was my dermat’s intensive peels that saved my teenage acne-prone skin years back and it is at-home chemical peels that do the trick for me today.

There are countless peels in the market ranging from glycolic acids, AHAs, and BHAs, to name a few. Do your research and don’t go overboard with skin prep. Do a gentle cleanse before and use a peel at night. According to The Skin Whisperer (aka me) our skin is in regeneration mode when we sleep. We are more receptive at night, because that’s when we focus on recovering and renewing, plus it doesn’t have to protect itself from pollution and grime. It’s all about the post-peel care though. If you’re not already using sunscreen (tut-tut) in your morning routine, do it now! Peels make you super sensitive to the sun and you need a block with at least SPF30. Follow with a soothing botanical-based moisturiser and don’t pick on your freshly exposed skin.

It’s always better to use a peel for lesser time than recommend, especially for the first use. You can use it for the suggested time next time onward. It minimises any potential disaster reactions. It’s important to understand that mild flaking is not the end of the world. It only means that your skin is healing in a stronger, healthier manner. You can camouflage the flaking with a wonderful primer which has lots dimethicone, which conceals the texture by laying on the surface and filling in.

Look for Benefit or Smashbox. So really, the only mistake Samantha made here was peeling without thoroughly considering her timelines and side effects. Peel 101 is to never do one before a big date, selfie moment or event. Her skin probably looked beautiful after ten days. Peels definitely need to be thought about for an extra minute or two, but nothing to be too afraid of. They are like the pumpkin spiced lattes for your skin!

