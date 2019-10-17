The need for a linguistic rebellion  

archanaa seker By

CHENNAI : The announcement of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, as in the aftermath of every prize announcement, was met with different kinds of outrage. Having knowledge of neither the now much-talked about RCT method for developmental economics nor of Bengali sentiments, I backed only one of the many outrages on social media: that a headline dared to make a nameless wife out of Prof Esther Duflo, economist and the youngest recipient of the prize.

As Twitteratti furiously raged and typed away, I was reminded of the three other times just this week I was reminded of the power wielded by vocabulary and how often what we think or know is dictated by the choice of words. The first time was when friend A said to ‘B’, “So I heard ‘S’ is making a film”. At the mention of S, I looked up but said nothing. B, having noticed the change in mood pressed for more detail to which A, pointing to me, said, “Oh, she and he have history.” Here, I broke my resolve to say nothing and explained how S had groped me on two separate occasions many years ago.

“He is a harasser and needs to be called exactly that. ‘History’ in the current context would mean something consensual, which in this case it was not, and thereby indisputably, it was harassment,” I said. A apologised, B looked confused. “The person I did not have ‘history’ with is going to go on to be a film director, but it’s important to my story that he be referred to and remembered as a harasser,” I said.

Episode two happened when a non-binary friend was featured in an interview. The friend uses the pronouns ‘they/them’ having rejected the binaries of ‘he/him’ and ‘she/her’. It has now become commonplace to ask people what pronouns they use along with their names. But it turns out that several news outlets in the country still refuse to use the ‘They’ pronoun — my friend was referred to as ‘he’ after they had made a specific request — because “not enough people are aware and may think it’s a grammatical error on the part of the editorial team”.

This of course is not true because many people have said it before me and the readership has only to benefit in terms of its knowledge from this ‘grammatical error’ or more accurately an identity issue. The very same should apply before deeming a person ‘victim’ or ‘survivor’, allowing them to frame their own narrative and to be respectful of how the choose to talk about themselves.

The third time was at an organisation’s board meeting — the Maternity Policy was being discussed. It was suggested that it be called ‘Parental Leave Policy’ instead of ‘Maternity Policy’. An older person wanted to know what a man was to do at home for six months after the baby was born. A younger colleague replied, “Take care of the baby of course — my wife will undoubtedly leave me if I’m not there for half of everything that needs doing”.

The older person said to that, “Once the man would turn up to work the next day, in two weeks after the national policy, now you’re all saying he should get as much leave as the pregnant woman, you’re calling ‘him’ pregnant — but if that’s how the times are changing, we should keep up”. Now there’s a Parental Leave Policy, men get six months paid leave, and their partners are going to be mighty pleased to put them to work. It may seem like an idle haven, but it’s really in the word, and the word put to good use where it can be.

By fending off change in language we allow the patriarchy to persist and power structures to keep us well within carefully created boundaries. New words or fresh ways to use old ones give us new meaning, challenging our notions and normalising the ‘new’ view. I agree with author Laurie Penny that “small acts of linguistic rebellion can change the world”. Do you?