AI will provide much-needed fillip to economy in next decade

Artificial Intelligence (AI), in the past five years, has captured the imagination of Indians like never before. Not only was it discussed in Parliament in 2017, multiple AI-based task forces like the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY), and other forces in DST, Commerce, Defence and MHRD, were set up in 2018. In September, NITI Aayog was allotted `7,000cr for its AI programmes.

There is even a national AI strategy report with a hashtag #AIforAll.

AI is being used in various sectors and this has opened up doors to its implementation in many other emerging areas. Businesses have started using AI to improve their effectiveness.

Banking & Financial Services are using ‘bots’ to improve customer interaction and travel portals use this technology to take customer orders. Retail industry have begun using AI to predict sales and robots to manage large warehouses, particularly during shopping festivals like ‘Big Billion Days’.Universities have started using AI to predict students’ performance. Courts use it to summarise judgments and tech-savvy lawyers use it to predict success percentage. Even medical practitioners are increasingly turning towards machine learning and AI to improve and analyse disease patterns.

This smart technology is revolutionising and gaining ground in the public sector too. The Government of India was recently in the news for its attempt to harness the best of new-age tech. AI is being used to detect tax evasion, document falsification and fund diversion, apart from being used by the police and armed forces to monitor movement of criminals and detect criminal activity.

MNCs are tweaking their solutions for Indian consumers — Amazon announced several consumer products, including Echo, last week, both globally and in India. Echo speaks and understand Hindi and Hinglish (not possible without AI)!

AI is also impacting the Indian startup ecosystem in a big way. While healthcare startup, Niramai, helps in replacing painful breast cancer detection by painless imaging, Edu-Tech start-up VideoKen (incubated at IIIT-B) uses AI and machine learning to automatically index videos and makes India proud by way of indexing webinars of many prestigious international conferences. 4PI (Bengaluru-based CSIR Lab) along with University of Agricultural Sciences, IIT-Dharwad and IIIT-Bangalore, is partnering with General Aeronautics, an IISc incubated drone startup, to create a precision agri-tech platform that can be used even by marginal farmers (with less than 2 acres of landholding).

While some jobs will be lost to AI, many more will come into being by creatively using the technology. Looking at the availability of a large pool of talented professionals well-versed in AI, many MNCs are investing in India and multiple large venture funds are focusing on India’s next generation AI startups. One of the examples include IQAI VC, that focuses on funding AI startups.

Last but not the least, with Google coming up with its AI Research Lab in Bengaluru, it is needless to say that AI will provide a much-needed fillip to the Indian economy in the next decade.

