Insider-out

Santwana Bhattacharya By

Dadagiri: Shah or Sourav style?

Who helped Sourav Ganguly swing his Dadagiri at BCCI? Assam’s political swingmaster, Himanta Biswa Sarma, would like everyone to believe that he not only delivered Sourav to Amit Shah for a powwow, but also the votes of the entire North East cricket associations (some which are associations with vote-quotas, but little cricket!).The go-between was a former Assam Ranji player close to Dada. However, Anurag Thakur, ex-BCCI chief, MoS Finance, played no mean role in Dada’s elevation.

He persuaded N. Srinivasan to finally back Sourav, making his BCCI Dadagiri possible. Don’t be surprised if Srinivasan heads to ICC as part of a quid pro quo! As for the political deal, well contrary to speculations, Dada is not really being groomed to take on Didi in the next Bengal Assembly polls. All he may do, in terms of a political plunge, is endorse BJP in a tactical manner, just the way Amitabh Bachchan does!

Praful in a soup?

Former Union minister and NCP leader Praful Patel is in a hot soup over his family firm Millennium Developers Pvt Ltd’s alleged real estate deal with Iqbal Mirchi’s son Asif Memon and wife Hazra Memon, in high-end Worli, Mumbai. But for some reasons, Patel feels the ‘hounding’ will be over once the dust settles, and the state elections are over. Mirchi, Dawood Ibrahim’s right hand man, has a red corner notice against him, though India failed to get him extradited.

The duplex at the Ceejay House apartments, the Patels claim, was sold/given to one MK Mohammad, who owned restaurants on part of the land where the property came up. The Mirchi family came in as tadka later. ED, however, counters that MDPL inked some agreement with the Mirchis. One NCP leader meanwhile quipped, “Praful’s family has been in business for very long, he would have never use nimbu and mirchi in his transactions”! Well, the goose is being grilled right now, with mirch-masala!

Maharashtra polls

Maharashtra is not exactly about Narendra + Devendra, as the PM claimed in a rally. It’s only Narendra and the BJP ‘central leadership’ (a euphemism for Team Amit Shah) all the way. Fadnavis is hardly a factor in the polls, where the undercurrent is not exactly pro-BJP-Sena government. A rather weak opposition, aided by the last-minute invocation of VD Savarkar, will apparently deliver a second term. BJP insiders are also secretly thanking Siddaramaiah for his statements against the ‘Savarkar for Bharat Ratna’ proposal in their party’s manifesto.

The issue finds particularly strong resonance in the southern districts of Maharashtra —Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara, Solapur. Exactly the area where Article 370 did not work much as a poll plank, and where Karnataka leaders camped and campaigned for their Maharashtra counterparts.

BSY vs BLS?

Jagannath Bhavan in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, is a kind of mini war zone now. From cooks to drivers to stenographers, a lot of the old staff have been thrown out by the new state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel. Many in the BJP believe Kateel is too lightweight to be playing such katil (deadly) games, purging the state party headquarters of BSY loyalists, all on his own.

“All being done at Santoshji’s behest,” is the buzz. A disciplinarian, national general secretary BL Santosh seems to have taken a dislike to the hangers-on in the party office who take selfies with ministers, and leaders and post them on social media, for influence-peddling. The BSY camp is said to be rather miffed that two of his trenchant critics, Nirmal Surana and Bhanu Prakash, have been brought back as party VPs, and his foot soldiers shunted out

Santwana Bhattacharya

The author is Resident Editor, Karnataka

Email: santwana@newindianexpress.com