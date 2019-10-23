Home Opinions

Ancient Vishnu temple on arterial road

The complex has a grand stone image of Lakshmi Narayana Perumal, a majestic vimana, stucco 
figures and a monolithic lamp-pillar

Published: 23rd October 2019 04:00 AM

The temple for Lakshmi Narayana Svami in Madambakkam near Guduvanjeri is one among the many old temples located on either side of the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road, also called National Highway 45, the arterial road connecting Chennai to the southern districts.

The entrance to the temple and the main sanctum face east. Enshrined in the central shrine is the grand stone image of Vishnu worshipped as Lakshmi Narayana Perumal. The deity is seen in a seated pose with the left leg bent at the knee and resting on the pedestal while the right leg placed in front. The lower left hand encircles the waist of Goddess Lakshmi seated on the left lap. The Goddess holds a lotus in the right hand while the left arm hands down gracefully. 

The vimana above the main sanctum, having images of Garuda in all four directions, also has stucco figures of Lakshmi Narasimha facing south, Lakshmi Narayana facing west, and Lakshmi Varaha on the east side.

The three-storeyed gopura, which was constructed in 1995, also has images of Kodanda Rama with Lakshmana and Sita, Narayana with Sridevi and Bhudevi, Venugopala, Hayagriva, Lakshmi Narasimha, Anantasayana, Nartana Krishna and others. In front of the gopura, outside the temple is a deepa-stambha (lamp-pillar), approximately ten feet high. 

On the base of this monolithic pillar, just like many others of this type, are the sculpted images of Garuda (facing the temple), Anjaneya on the opposite side and the sankha and chakra on the other two sides.  It was during the consecration (Samprokshanam) in 1995 that the vimanam (superstructure) above the main shrine and other structures such as the sanctum for Anjaneya were consecrated. 

