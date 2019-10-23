On liquids and travel explosions

saumya R chawla By

It gives me a great deal of anxiety to tell you that the last month of my life has been rather tumultuous. I graduated, dealt with momentary unemployment and homelessness. I travelled, spent days bundled up in airports, drank unhealthy amounts of beer during Oktoberfest and basically turned into “that” person. You know the kind — sunset snapping, rosè sipping, beautiful location spotting Instagram pest…acne and all. Travelling always leaves me with stressed-out skin and little zits, at times when I obviously would rather not deal with them. The moments which were to be dedicated to the mountains of landscapes suddenly turned into the one on my chin.

As you’ve probably gathered by now, the entire process of enjoying a break without being preoccupied with troubling vacation skin has been something of a learning curve for me. My most important finding is that you can actually take a surprising amount of liquids in your hand luggage on aircrafts. This is not a jibe at national security, but only someone trying to transport a mini pharmacy that is now needed to maintain my dehydrated skin. I always feel like my A-team of superhero skin products shouldn’t risk being in check-in luggage (the result of a time not very long ago when an airline lost my luggage in Paris) and need to be travelling right here with me in my lap.

It’s quite obvious from this that my make-up and skincare bags are the heaviest components of my luggage. I’m still okay in terms of my wardrobe, where I’ll happily throw in a few sundresses and an old sweatshirt — but I feel the need to carry seven red lipsticks and an assortment of eyeshadow palettes “just in case”.

Special shoutout to my clunky foundation that I have probably used thrice in the past which will proceed to leak all over said dresses. I’ve also come to terms with the fact that I will take more time to get ready than 90% of other people I’ve ever vacationed with. There is something about the gap between the sun going down and wanting a pre-dinner drink that is just not long enough to stay disciplined to my hydrocortisone cream and foundation application ritual. I’d suggest skipping the aperitif bit and making more of an entrance later.

My biggest take-home from the last month is understanding that having any holiday — big or small; and being relaxed and happy does wonders. This is handy because I do have a soft spot for gelato.

I have clearly spent a lot of time thinking about my skin and would have probably solved some of life’s mysteries if I had focussed my energies better…you know, like how to get cats to preheat your oven or a clueless suitor to pick up on a subtle hint. Oh well, more next week.