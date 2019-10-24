Using comics for online promotions

Rajeev Tamhankar By

Social media consumption is on an ever-rise. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok – folks are leading digital lives these days. Popular jokes are doing rounds on how people upload pics of every meal they have and post their tour pictures and check-in at every airport they land. Also very interestingly, since over 60 per cent folks are on their phones instead of desktops, it ensures that they have private and focused attention while browsing. Therefore, it becomes even more important to target your audience using social media. And what better way to target one than tickling a rib?

One of the best ways to engage with your customers online is through comic strips/memes. People tend to share funny stuff much more with their network. No one likes to share what they want to shop or have shopped with their friends. But if it is rib-tickling humour, why not? That’s the reason memes have become a rage. Some companies have even invented their mascots to put out daily doses of laughter. Many brands and movies have used this method for promotions. And so should you.

The next question is how do we identify which comics and memes to use? As always, start with first deciding on what target audience you want to attract. Understand what your consumer demographics might be and which kind of content will he/she be more interested in? Should it be heartwarming content or a funny event or a meme on the latest news.

Typically, memes or comic strips on the trending topics tend to go viral very quickly. We ourselves have experimented with numerous content formats and realized that topical content will ensure good visibility on social media always. Especially now when the entire festive season is round the corner, you can have some beautiful content developed around your brand and plugging in the festive theme.

Another important thing is that consistency is very important. Some brands do one post and then lose the attention. You must remember that frequency of your posts is very important. Try to target thrice a day. If that’s not possible, at least do once a day. Just a pro tip – try to build a buffer of posts before you start posting to avoid going stock out on some day and losing the momentum.

Now coming to the advantage of using comic strips or memes, the biggest one is that you can get your customer talking. If the post is also prompting customers to comment or respond to something or solve a puzzle shown in the image, then you can have engaged customers much more easily.

If you have any queries around developing content for social media, feel free to write to me on tamhankarrajeev@gmail.com

Rajeev Tamhankar is founder of TBS Planet Comics (www.TBSPlanet.com)