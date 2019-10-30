Stately deity near River Palar

Chithra Madhavan By

Pallikonda, close to Vellore, is home to a Vishnu temple dedicated to Uttira Ranganatha Svami. The deity is thus called as this temple is situated to the north (Uttara) of the famous Ranganatha Svami temple in Srirangam.

The main image, Uttira Ranganatha Svami, is about six feet tall, reclining on Adisesha. Brahma and Sridevi are seen behind the deity while Bhudevi is near the feet. The right hand is kept behind the head, while the left hand is stretched straight by the side. The vimanam (superstructure above the central sanctum) is called Pranavakara Vimanam as in the famous Srirangam temple. It is noteworthy that this central shrine is circular in shape, reminiscent of the Srirangam temple.

In front of the main garbha-griha is a sanctum enshrining an image of Vishnu called Kasturi Rangan in a reclining position on Adisesha with Sridevi and Bhudevi behind Him. It is said that during an invasion, the main sanctum was walled up and Kasturi Rangan, believed to be the original deity of this temple, was enshrined here. Also in worship are Rama, Lakshmana, Sita, Hanuman, Navaneetha Krishna and Andal.

Goddess Lakshmi is known here as Ranganayaki Thayar. The mandapam in front of Thayar’s sanctum has many paintings. This temple is rich in inscriptions and the earliest belonging to the Chola times dates to approximately the 10th century AD There are a few 13th century inscriptions and also some epigraphs of the Vijayanagara era, the earliest belonging to the reign of Bukka Raya dated 1376 AD

The Rama Utsavam during Thai Poosam (Pournami) is unique. For three days, Rama, not accompanied by Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman goes around the hill called Chelliamman Malai around which are 48 villages. The deity does not halt anywhere either during the day or night during the three days and visits almost every street in the villages.