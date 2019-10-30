This citrus fruit is low in calories

Divya PurushoTham By

Lemon is one among the common citrus fruit along with oranges, limes and grapefruits. Often, only the pulp and juice of this citrus fruit is used and the peel is discarded. However, many studies have proven that lemon peel is full of bio-active compounds that provide numerous health benefits. Here are a few

High nutritional value: Lemon peel is very low in calories while high in fibre, vitamin C and a few minerals. Improves oral health: Lemon peel contains antibacterial substances that inhibit microorganism growth and also strongly fight against oral disease causing bacteria. High in antioxidants: Lemon peel is high in antioxidants such as D-Limonene, flavonoids and vitamin C which also protects your immune system and decreases the risk of diseases. Promote heart health: High blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity, are all risk factors for heart disease which is one of the leading causes of death. In lemon peel there are compounds such as flavonoids, vitamin C and pectin which play a role in reducing the risk of heart disease. Pectin also reduces cholesterol levels by increasing the secretion of bile acids, which are produced by your liver. Anti-cancer properties: Flavonoids, vitamin C and D-Limonene have all been linked to reducing the risk of cancer by strengthening the growth of white blood cells that eliminate mutated cancer cells.

ADD IT TO YOUR DIET

Adding lemon zest to baked goods, salads and yogurt.

We can also grate lemon peels and sprinkle it on soups, drinks, dressings and marinades.

Chop dehydrated peels and mix them with salt and pepper for a homemade seasoning.

Add fresh peel to hot tea or cocktail.

Lemon peel can be eaten fresh, dehydrated, frozen and powdered form which makes it very easy to add in variety of dishes. So to conclude next time when any dish requires some freshness, always use this common citrus fruit found in your kitchen and hold on to the peel and put it to use.