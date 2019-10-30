Truly terrifying Halloween costumes

Saumya R Chawla By

Lo and behold, spooky season is upon us! Let me guess, you still don’t have a costume and decide to go as a the Joker, a witch or a vampire or something. Or a Goth Girl or whatever, you get it.

The day is bright and sunny and you decide to make a quick joyous run to the department store before the party to spend half your pay check on trash make-up you decided you absolutely need for your costume. It also goes without saying that this make-up is inevitably going to betray you — as you are neither a make-up artist, nor a prosthetics specialist; and you will throw all of it away in a few months once it has cracked and dried up…only to make empty promises to yourself along the lines of, “What a waste! I’m not doing this again next year.”

Oh! If only future you knew how wrong you are about said statement. You see, you have a few issues. One of them being that you chose to invest in a 28-step skincare routine instead of a retirement fund. Your reasoning behind this is that while you may be unable to fully support yourself financially at the age of 75, at least you might quite possibly still have the youthful glow of someone who is 70.

Naturally, come next year, you will go through the entire process again, and this cycle will carry forward until your family holds an intervention for you and freezes your credit cards in blocks of ice…like in that movie. Yes, that one. You know what I’m talking about.

Celebrating the spirit of Halloween, I’m here to give you some truly scary last-minute ideas for your perfect costume. Go dressed as the one guy you went to school with who you definitely don’t want to talk to at the grocery store. He could even be an ex! Terrifyingly, you’ve made eye contact and must commit to a complete 20 minutes of small talk, the pain of which is akin to having a card declined.

Alternatively, you could always take things up a notch by going as your student loans. You know the kind which are so expensive that you already know you will be playing tambola in a home by the time you are done paying them off, if you live that long? Not surprisingly, these loans have more interest than any of your dates in the past have had in you.

You could also take a more traditional route and go as your car’s impending oil change. The car which doesn’t come on, is blinking lights at you, and making a sound you don’t fully comprehend what to do with.

Obviously, nobody can find the problem. You have a big presentation at work in 20 minutes, and no sanity left to offer at all. Remember, being an adult is so terrifying that you never need to look too far for inspiration! You know the drill…tag me in your frightening photos! Or you know, just stay home in your pyjamas and eat deeply discounted chocolates. Boo!