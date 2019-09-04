Home Opinions

Bring on the bronzer  

In a happy accident though, the pendulum swung the other way a few years later.

Published: 04th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Sometime earlier this year, I came across a photo of my friend and me at a music festival online, and thought “Damn girl! You don’t look like you’re dying — for once.”All due credit went to my bronzer. And my blush was called five glasses of wine.You see, as a teenager, my beauty mission was to look dead. No jokes. I would refuse to touch any product that had even the slightest potential to make it look like blood was healthy, flowing through my body. Add borderline anaemia to it, which made my skin pale, so pale, and almost translucent.

In a happy accident though, the pendulum swung the other way a few years later. Then began my obsession with looking sun-soaked and pink. I was all about that not-so-subtle glow and a faux tan. This though is all about looking like you don’t have dirt smeared on your face. 

There’s a little trick I like to deploy — by using a blush brush, I swipe the bronzer just below my cheekbone (you know, like the way everyone shows you on YouTube). Slightly above that, I apply a lighter bronze colour with a bit of shimmer, with the same blush brush. Blend the two upwards towards your cheekbone; and you’re welcome. Take a fan brush and lightly dust off some bronzer on your nose and chin too. 

In terms of bronzers, a lot of people love Benefit’s Hoola powder, which honestly is not the best shade for a majority of skin tones. Which brings me to my main point: if you don’t apply this one correctly, it can look like you have dirt smeared on your face after playing with a rather messy nephew. Please, please, please throw out that tiny brush that comes with it right away, it’s horrible. Even the woman selling the product at Benefit told me that. 

An angled or a fan brush is an absolute must. As for choosing what shade of bronzer is right for you: a safe way to check is to buy two shades darker than your skin tone. With that excuse to go play at Sephora, I apologise to your bank in advance. 

Perhaps they make these things simpler, but my consistent tendency to over-complicate my life follows me into the make-up world. I’m still looking to restock on this French brand that you can only buy on eBay that a make-up artist friend of mine once let me use. It is my shallow lifelong goal to find it again. Oh well, you win some you earn some.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp