Deity revered by Azhvar and Acharya  

CHENNAI : The Devanatha Svami temple in Thiruvendipuram is one of the 108 divya desams or important Vishnu temples praised in the verses of the Azhvars who are the important devotees of Vishnu. This deity has been praised in the hymns of Thirumangai Azhvar. This temple is mentioned in the Brahmanda Puranam, Skanda Puranam and Brihannaradiya Puranam. Vedanta Desika (1268-1371 AD), the famous Srivaishnava preceptor (acharya) has composed a Samskrit poem called Sri Devanayaka Panchashat about the glory of Devanatha Svami. There is an important sanctum for this acharya inside the temple.

Thiruvendipuram  Chithra Madhavan

This temple has the sacred hill called Oushadagiri in front and river Gadilam (Garuda Nadi) at the rear. In the central sanctum, Devanatha Svami is worshipped as a manifestation of the Trinity — Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, and for this reason is known in Tamil as Moovaragiya Oruvan (one form that is the essence of the three deities). Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped as Senkamalavalli Thayar, Hemambhujavalli and as Vaikuntha Nayaki. The Rama shrine has been praised in the hymns composed by Vedanta Desika in the poem Raghuvira Gadyam also known as Mahavira Vaibhavam.

On Oushadagiri is a temple for Lakshmi Hayagriva (Vishnu as the God of knowledge), seen with Goddess Lakshmi seated on the left thigh. Garuda is said to have initiated Vedanta Desika here into the Hayagriva mantra. Next to Lakshmi Hayagriva is a rare image of Garuda with his hand in vyakhyana-mudra (attitude of teaching) as he is the preceptor of Desika.

Many Tamil inscriptions from the time of the Cholas, Pandyas and other dynasties are seen here. They mostly record donations to this temple. The name of this deity is mentioned in many of these epigraphs as Deivanayakan and Deivanayaka Emberuman. Another epigraph belongs to Kopperunjinga (a valiant chieftain from 13th century) who had captured Rajaraja III one of the last Chola emperors.

Name of vimanam

The main vimanam is called the Suddha Sattva Vimanam and also as Chandra Vimanam.

Sacred tree

The Sthala-vriksham of this temple is the Vilvam tree.

Historic inscriptions

