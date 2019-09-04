Parents, read these on priority!

menaka raman By

CHENNAI : Well, now that everyone is going to read War and Peace, or at least will display a copy on their bookshelf, it’s important to catch up on your reading. Here’s a list of classics for parents.

In Search of Time: Seven volumes that reflect upon the loss of time and lack of meaning to the world narrated by a young parent who has fallen down the rabbit hole of endless laundry and nighttime feeds.

One Hundred Years of Solitude: A mother of five dreams of eating a sandwich by herself without interruptions while binge-watching TV shows about good-looking serial killers who she knows she can reform if only she can GET A MINUTE. Moby Dick: Size Does Matter. (Your Partner is Lying.) Oops, sorry! This is the name for a drug currently being tested.

War and Peace: A mother’s dilemma: Should she give her children whatever they want (‘Gummy bears for lunch! More screen time! A Peppa the Pig themed toilet!) and go back to watching TV shows about good-looking serial killers in peace or should say no and prepare for battle? Warning: Having this book on your shelf is ‘Objectionable’.

Madame B’Ovary: A young woman navigates a rigid society and its belief that it has the right to comment on her reproductive system. Features a stellar line-up of characters including ‘Concerned Aunty 1’ and ‘Nosy Neighbour.’ The Divine Comedy: A young couple who have just had a baby go to their parents and ask ‘Why didn’t you tell us it would be so hard?’ The parents laugh hysterically for the rest of the book.

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland: A young mother bakes herself some brownies and gets baked. She meets a tyrannical despot who looks just like her toddler and is equally terrifying.To the Lighthouse: A young family’s idyllic summer vacation is shattered when their five-year-old leaves Mr Buttons, the porcupine, at the lighthouse. Can they reach Mr Buttons before the lighthouse closes? A taut thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat.

The Sound and the Fury: The sequel to To the Lighthouse. In the aftermath of reaching the lighthouse one minute after closing time, young Nell shows her displeasure to the entire family. The Grapes of Wrath: A cookbook for parents. Chapters include: ‘How to plate your food so that the grapes never touch the cheese’ and ‘Ideas for when your three-year-old will only eat white things’.

Animal Farm: A tiger mom, a panda father and a kangaroo dad fight it out for ‘Parent of the Year’ award, till a snowplough parent comes in and squashes them to death. Metamorphoses: A man tries to come to grips with the changes his partner’s body undergoes after giving birth, till she repeatedly clubs him on the head and tells him to shut up.

A Season in Hell: A young college student offers to babysit her brother’s children.

The Big Sleep: A woman goes missing and her husband mounts a nationwide hunt for her which is called off when he finds her fast asleep under a pile of freshly washed bedsheets. Great Expectations: The story of a couple and their unrealistic expectations for their child. Warning: Everyone is disappointed. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to read Les Miserables.